Chihuahuas Rally past Albuquerque to Take Home Opener

The El Paso Chihuahuas trailed 3-0 early on Thursday but scored five unanswered runs to come back and beat the Albuquerque Isotopes 5-3. It was the home opener for the Chihuahuas and the club's first home game since August 29, 2019.

The Chihuahuas didn't have any hits in the first four innings before collecting three straight hits to start a two-run bottom of the fifth. Gosuke Katoh went 2-for-4 with an RBI for El Paso. MacKenzie Gore allowed three earned runs in six innings in his second Triple-A start. Gore struck out the final three hitters he saw and retired the last seven batters he faced.

The Chihuahuas are now 5-2 all-time in home openers.

Team Records: Albuquerque (1-6), El Paso (4-3)

