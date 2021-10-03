Tacoma Concludes Season with Sunday Shutout of Salt Lake

October 3, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release







Tacoma, WA - The Triple-A West Champion Tacoma Rainiers concluded their 2021 schedule 26 games over .500, with a 3-0 blanking of the Salt Lake Bees in Sunday's season finale at Cheney Stadium. The Rainiers won by shutout seven times this season, compiling a 41-24 record at home (37-28 road). Tacoma clinched the Triple-A West regular season title on September 18 with a 7-3 win at El Paso, and went 5-5 in the Triple-A Final Stretch following the 120-game championship season (no Triple-A playoffs in 2021, to return in 2022).

Tacoma opened the scoring with a Sam Travis single to lead off the second inning, and he scored from first when Cade Marlowe - in his first career Triple-A at-bat - scorched a double down the right field line into the corner. It was 2-0 Rainiers an inning later when Alen Hanson led the third with a homer, wrapped around the foul pole in right field.

Jose Marmolejos, who ended the day as the Triple-A West batting champion (.338), teed off on his 30th home run of the season with two out in the seventh, a solo shot to left making the score 3-0. It was his 26th homer in 83 games this season with Tacoma, and he achieved a 30-homer season adding in four hit in the Major Leagues during 41 appearances with Seattle.

Marmolejos won the batting title by four points over the Bees' Michael Stefanic, as the two faced off for the honor on the same field during the final series of the season. Marmolejos is Tacoma's first league batting champion since Troy Neel hit .351 for the 1992 Tacoma Tigers (Oakland A's) of the Pacific Coast League.

Salt Lake RHP Davis Daniel spun a quality start in defeat, working 6.2 innings with the three runs against him earned. Daniel allowed nine hits and two walks, but struck out nine.

In a bullpen day for the Rainiers, Brian Schlitter, Penn Murfee (2.0 IP, win), Aaron Fletcher, Nick Duron, Moises Gomez (2.0 IP), Matt Festa and Ray Kerr (save) combined to limit the Bees to four hits and three walks, and struck out 11.

