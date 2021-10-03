Snyder's Late Blast Not Enough, Albuquerque Falls Saturday Night

River Cats 2 (55-71, 3-6), Isotopes 1 (58-71, 6-3) - Sutter Health Park | Sacramento, CA

AT THE DISH: Taylor Snyder was the only Isotope to record multiple hits (2-for-4) including a solo homer in the ninth, his 30th overall home run of the season (18 with ABQ, 12 with Hartford) ... Ryan Vilade picked up his 132nd hit of the campaign, third in all of Triple-A and four behind Jason Krizan, who leads AAA players with 136 ... Albuquerque had three hits in the seventh inning, but a 5-4-2 double play snuffed out their chances.

TOEING THE RUBBER: Starting pitcher Bernardo Flores (0-2) allowed a solo homer to Mauricio Dubon in the third for the only blemish in his four innings ... Nate Griep worked a pair of perfect innings ... Jesus Tinoco surrendered the eventual decisive tally in the eighth when former Isotope Mike Tauchman recorded a pinch-hit RBI single.

TOPES TIDBITS: Albuquerque's last four losses have come by one run ... Isotopes starting pitchers have posted a 1.15 ERA in the last seven games (4 ER/31.1 IP).

ON DECK: The Isotopes will play their 130th and final game of the 2021 season tomorrow. Right-handed pitcher Ryan Castellani (3-10, 6.36) is scheduled to start for Albuquerque, and the River Cats will send lefty Jake Dalhberg (0-0, 0.00) to the hill. First pitch is set for 1:05 MT (12:05 PT), and the game will be carried on 94.5 FM and 1050 AM KTBL.

