Chihuahuas Romp over Dodgers
October 3, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
The El Paso Chihuahuas scored multiple runs in the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth innings Saturday and beat the Oklahoma City Dodgers 10-2 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. It was El Paso's second straight win.
El Paso catcher Yorman Rodriguez reached base five times Saturday, going 4-for-4 with a home run, a double, a walk and three RBIs. His home run was the second of back-to-back home runs with Pedro Florimón. It was the Chihuahuas' first set of back-to-back homers since August 2 at Sugar Land (Webster Rivas and Rodriguez).
Daniel Camarena pitched six innings and allowed only one run, the eighth straight game a Chihuahuas starter allowed two runs or less. Nick Kuzia pitched the final three innings for El Paso to pick up his first Triple-A save. Saturday was the Chihuahuas' final night game of the season. The team had a 46-74 record in night games this year.
Team Records: El Paso (51-78, 5-4 in Final Stretch), Oklahoma City (66-62, 5-4 in Final Stretch)
Next Game: Monday at 12:05 p.m. Mountain Time from Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. El Paso LHP Luke Westphal (2-4, 6.25) vs. Oklahoma City RHP Yefry Ramírez (5-4, 5.26). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...
Triple-A West League Stories from October 3, 2021
- Dubón homers, Hjelle shuts down Isotopes to even series - Sacramento River Cats
- Snyder's Late Blast Not Enough, Albuquerque Falls Saturday Night - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Salt Lake Slips by Tacoma 4-3 in Extras on Saturday - Tacoma Rainiers
- Salt Lake Wins Penultimate 2021 Game - Salt Lake Bees
- Dodgers Felled by Middle Innings - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Chihuahuas Romp over Dodgers - El Paso Chihuahuas
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.