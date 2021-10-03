Dodgers Felled by Middle Innings

The El Paso Chihuahuas scored 10 runs over a four-inning span as they sent the Oklahoma City Dodgers to a 10-2 loss Saturday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Dodgers (66-62) took the game's first lead in the fourth inning. They loaded the bases and brought in a run on a sacrifice fly by Omar Estévez for a 1-0 lead. El Paso (51-78) then scored in four consecutive innings, including three homers, to take a 10-1 lead. El Paso's Pedro Florimón and Yorman Rodriguez hit back-to-back homers in the fifth inning and Rodriguez added a RBI double in the sixth inning for a 4-1 lead. The Chihuahuas hit four straight singles to open the seventh inning and went on to score three runs. Brian O'Grady hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning for a 10-1 El Paso lead. The Dodgers brought in their second run of the night on a RBI groundout by Luke Raley in the eighth inning.

Of Note:

-The Dodgers are now 5-4 during the Triple-A Final Stretch. All 30 Triple-A teams are playing five road games and five home games during the new postseason tournament format. With a win Saturday night, Triple-A East's Durham improved to 9-0 to clinch the Triple-A Final Stretch title.

-The Dodgers lost a second straight game Saturday and the series between the Chihuahuas and Dodgers is now tied, 2-2, as Oklahoma City is playing into October for the first time during the team's Bricktown era (since 1998).

-Luke Raley's RBI groundout in the eighth inning gave him his team-leading 19th RBI against the Chihuahuas this season. Raley's 69 total RBI this season are second-most among Dodgers players.

-The 17 hits by El Paso Saturday night were the most by an OKC opponent in a game this season. The team's previous high mark for hits by an opponent was 16 hits, compiled twice previously and most recently Sept. 20 against Round Rock...Saturday also marked the third time in the last 11 games a Dodgers' opponent scored at least 10 runs in a game.

-The back-to-back homers hit by the Chihuahuas in the fifth inning Saturday were the fifth back-to-back homers given up by the Dodgers this season and first since Sept. 6 against Albuquerque at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Chihuahuas have hit five home runs over the last three games in OKC.

-The Dodgers have been held to two runs in back-to-back games and have scored 11 total runs through the first four games of the series. It is the team's lowest four-game run total since Aug. 23-27 when they also scored 11 runs...OKC was held to four hits Saturday night and have collected 22 total hits in the current series.

-OKC's pitching staff struck out 15 batters Saturday, marking the eighth time they've reached that many strikeouts in a game this season.

-Billy McKinney continued his Major League Rehab Assignment and doubled in a third straight game with OKC. Over his four games with OKC, he is 4-for-15 with three doubles and a run scored.

What's Next: The OKC Dodgers conclude their 2021 season, as well as the Triple-A Final Stretch, with a 1:05 p.m. game Sunday against the El Paso Chihuahuas at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Kids can run the bases following the game. Tickets are available at okcdodgers.com/tickets. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. All OKC Dodgers games are also available streamed live on MiLB.TV with a subscription.

