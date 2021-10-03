Skeeters Drop Season Finale to Round Rock

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - In their final game of the 2021 season, the Sugar Land Skeeters were defeated 14-4 by the Round Rock Express on Sunday afternoon at Constellation Field.

With Sunday's game, the Skeeters completed their first season as the Triple A affiliate of the Houston Astros and their first season in affiliated minor league baseball at 75-55. They were one of two teams to reach at least 75 wins in Triple A West and one of six teams in all of Triple A to reach the 75-win mark.

The Skeeters surrendered five runs in the second and third innings as Round Rock ran away with the season finale. Charles Leblanc homered in back-to-back innings as Jack Kruger and Domingo Leyba also homered to help put Round Rock up 10-0. Brett Conine was charged with all 10 runs (nine earned) and the loss, allowing nine hits through 2 2/3 innings.

Taylor Jones got the Skeeters on the board with a bases-loaded walk in the fifth inning. CJ Hinojosa followed with an RBI single, and Marty Costes added a sacrificed fly in the inning. Michael Papierski drove in the Skeeters' final run of the season in the sixth inning with an RBI double. Jones finished the day 2-for-3 with an RBI, and ended the season hitting .371 with four home runs and 12 RBIs over his last 11 games.

The Express tacked on four more runs in the eighth inning, with all runs charged to Josh James. Right-hander David Kubiak got the start for Round Rock and tossed four scoreless innings, striking out four batters. Demarcus Evans came on in relief of Kubiak with a scoreless inning and received the win.

The Skeeters are set to open their 2022 Triple A West campaign on April 5, with a six-game away series against the Sacramento River Cats. They're scheduled to return to Constellation Field on April 12 for a six-game series against Round Rock.

