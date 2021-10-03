Isotopes Fall 5-1 to Cap 18th Season

River Cats 5 (56-71, 4-6), Isotopes 1 (58-72, 6-4) - Sutter Health Park | Sacramento, CA

AT THE DISH: Albuquerque mustered just four hits in their final game of 2021 as Sacramento starter Jake Dahlberg fired eight scoreless innings ... Taylor Snyder picked up a double in the second and Scott Burcham had a single in the sixth ... LJ Hatch led off the ninth with a home run, and Ryan Vilade doubled.

TOEING THE RUBBER: Starter Ryan Castellani (3-11) allowed a pair of runs in three innings ... Brian Gonzalez and Jake Bird were outstanding out of the bullpen, as Gonzalez fanned the side in the fourth and Bird struck out five in two perfect frames.

TOPES TIDBITS: This was the fourth time the Isotopes have been blanked to end a season (2009 playoffs at Memphis, 2014 vs. Las Vegas, 2015 at Sacramento) ... After a 15-33 start, Albuquerque went 43-39 from July 1 through the end of the season.

ON DECK: The Isotopes are scheduled to begin their 19th season of baseball (and 20th anniversary year) on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 with the opener of a six-game series in Oklahoma City. The home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, April 12 vs. Tacoma.

