Dubón homers, Hjelle shuts down Isotopes to even series

West Sacramento, Calif. - Powered by shortstop Mauricio Dubón's 394-foot home run, and a stellar performance from right-hander Sean Hjelle (2-6), the Sacramento River Cats (55-71, 3-6) edged the Albuquerque Isotopes (58-71, 6-3) for the series-tying win.

Dubón's homer down the left field line provided just enough offense for Hjelle to earn his second win.

The Giants' no. 13 prospect on MLB Pipeline had his best start in his young Triple-A career, striking out five and forcing nine ground outs while allowing just two hits and two walks over 6.0 shutout innings.

Righty Jake Jewell picked up where Hjelle left off, tossing 2.0 scoreless innings before right-hander Yunior Marte finished off the game with his fourth save.

Pinch-hitter Mike Tauchman added a key insurance run in the bottom of the eighth when his single past first baseman Elehuris Montero scored third baseman Jason Vosler.

Lefty Jake Dahlberg (0-0, 0.00) looks to finish the River Cats' season on a high note in his first start for Sacramento. He'll be opposed by righty Ryan Castellani (3-10, 6.36) at 12:05 p.m. (PT) in the season-finale on Sunday. Watch Johnny Doskow and J.T. Snow call the game live on CW-31 or listen online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.

Additional Notes

Catcher Ricardo Genovés continues to swing the bat well for the River Cats. He has a hit in all six of his Triple-A games, going 10-for-22 (.455) thus far.

Although second baseman Jason Krizan went 0-for-4 at the plate, he remains atop the Triple-A West rankings with 136 hits, leading Salt Lake infielder Michael Stefanic by two.

The River Cats have received three straight excellent outings from their starters. Over the last three games, right-handers Matt Shoemaker, Ronnie Williams, and Hjelle have combined to throw 19.0 innings with just two earned runs on seven hits and six walks while striking out 21.

