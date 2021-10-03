Rally Falls Short in Season Finale

The El Paso Chihuahuas brought the tying run to the plate in the top of the ninth inning Sunday afternoon but lost to the Oklahoma City Dodgers 4-1 in the season finale. The Chihuahuas finished their seventh season 51-79, which is the first losing record in team history.

El Paso second baseman Yorman Rodriguez went 2-for-4 Sunday and reached base in nine of his last 13 plate appearances of the season. Chihuahuas starter Luke Westphal allowed two runs, one earned, in 4.2 innings Sunday. It was the ninth straight game that a Chihuahuas starter allowed two runs or less.

With all Triple-A West games now completed, the Chihuahuas led the league in stolen bases with 128. El Paso outfielder Jose Azocar led the league in triples with eight, despite playing only 49 Triple-A games this year. The Chihuahuas finished tied with the Tacoma Rainiers for the best fielding percentage in the league at .982.

Team Records: El Paso (51-79, 5-5 in Final Stretch), Oklahoma City (67-62, 6-4 in Final Stretch)

