Dahlberg carves Isotopes, Johnson runs River Cats to season-finale win

West Sacramento, Calif. - In his first career Triple-A start, lefty Jake Dahlberg (1-0) powered the River Cats (56-71, 4-6) to a series-clinching season-finale victory over the Albuquerque Isotopes (58-72, 6-4) on Sunday.

Dahlberg stifled the Isotopes, striking out eight while allowing just two hits in 8.0 shutout innings to earn his first Triple-A win.

Left fielder Bryce Johnson used his legs to get the offense going, stealing two bases and scoring two runs.

Johnson walked to start the bottom of the first, stole second, advanced to third on shortstop Mauricio Dubón's ground out, and scored on first baseman Jason Vosler's single.

He flashed his wheels again in the third, bunting for a single, taking second on an errant pickoff attempt, stealing third, and scoring on a Dubón single.

The River Cats added a third run in the fifth with two two-out singles from Vosler and center fielder Heliot Ramos, before a wild pitch plated Vosler.

Sacramento broke the game open in the bottom of the eighth when pinch-hitter Brandon Martorano launched a 430-foot home run in his first career Triple-A at-bat.

Third baseman Wyatt Mathisen made it 5-0 when he doubled home Ramos.

Additional Notes

Johnson's two steals gave him 30 for the year, the first 30 stolen base season for Sacramento since outfielder Darren Ford's 33 in 2015. Johnson also finished atop Triple-A West in stolen bases.

Over the last four games, Sacramento starters combined to throw 27.0 innings with just two earned runs on nine hits and six walks, while striking out 29.

