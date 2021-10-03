Salt Lake Slips by Tacoma 4-3 in Extras on Saturday

Tacoma, WA - The Triple-A Champion Tacoma Rainiers (77-52) fell to 4-5 in the "Final Stretch" on Saturday night at Cheney Stadium, losing 4-3 to the Salt Lake Bees (55-73, 6-3) in 12 innings. It was the third consecutive game in the series decided by one run, and the second in extras. The clubs will determine a winner in the decisive fifth game of the set tomorrow to finish the 2021 schedule.

Salt Lake rallied with two out and the bases empty in the first inning to take a 2-0 lead, as Brennon Lund gapped a double to score the single and walk that preceded him.

In the fifth, Eric Filia (2-for-3, BB, 2 runs) drove in the first Tacoma run with a single, and scored the tying run with the aid of two Bees errors. Marcus Wilson led the half inning with a walk and scored the other Rainiers run.

The score remained tied 2-2 into the ninth. Tacoma starter Logan Verrett worked a season-high eight innings, throwing 102 pitches (76 strikes). He allowed only five hits (1 BB) and tied his season-best in strikeouts with eight. Both runs against Verrett were earned, but in 114.0 innings pitched this season for the Rainiers, he walked only 16 batters. Tacoma was 14-5 in his starts this year.

Tacoma fell to 7-4 in extra innings this season (4-3 home), despite Jack Reinheimer tying the game with an RBI single in the 10th, and Zack Weiss striking out three to strand the bases loaded in the 11th. Weiss struck out two more in the 12th for five punchouts in 2.0 IP, but the fortuitous Bees scored their two runs in extras on a double play ball in the 10th and a wild pitch in the 12th, which turned out to be the game winner.

The Rainiers will wrap the 2021 season on Sunday at Cheney Stadium with a 1:35 p.m. PT first pitch against Salt Lake in the rubber match.

Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto will have full coverage on TacomaRainiers.com. All 2021 Rainiers games, home and away, can also be heard for free on the MiLB First Pitch app. HD video broadcasts of every home game can be viewed with an MiLB.TV subscription. (Use code: RAINIERS to save $10 on an annual subscription.

