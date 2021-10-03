OKC Dodgers Game Notes - October 3, 2021

El Paso Chihuahuas (5-4/51-78) at Oklahoma City Dodgers (5-4/66-62)

Game #129 of 129/Home #64 of 64/Final Stretch #10 of 10

Pitching Probables: ELP-LHP Luke Westphal (2-4, 6.25) vs. OKC-RHP Yefry Ramírez (5-4, 5.26)

Sunday, October 3, 2021 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 1:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers conclude the 2021 season, as well as the Triple-A Final Stretch, against the El Paso Chihuahuas at 1:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. OKC looks to end the season on a high note after dropping four of the last six games.

Last Game: The El Paso Chihuahuas scored 10 runs over a four-inning span as they sent the Oklahoma City Dodgers to a 10-2 loss Saturday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Dodgers took the game's first lead in the fourth inning on a sacrifice fly by Omar Estévez. El Paso then scored in four consecutive innings, including three homers, to take a 10-1 lead. El Paso's Pedro Florimón and Yorman Rodriguez hit back-to-back homers in the fifth inning and Rodriguez added two-run double in the sixth inning for a 4-1 lead. The Chihuahuas hit four straight singles to open the seventh inning and went on to score three runs. Brian O'Grady hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning. The Dodgers brought in their second run of the night on a RBI groundout by Luke Raley in the eighth inning.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Yefry Ramírez (5-4) takes the mound this afternoon to close out OKC's 2021 season with his team-leading 22nd start of the season...Ramírez is coming off a tough outing Sept. 27 in Las Vegas, allowing eight runs and six hits over 4.0 innings with three walks and four strikeouts in OKC's 11-9 defeat. It was his first loss since July 3 and the eight runs tied his season and career high. The outing swelled his season ERA by 0.50...Ramírez ranks third in the league with a .263 BAA, fourth with 104 strikeouts and fifth with a 5.26 ERA...Prior to his outing in Las Vegas, Ramírez had allowed just two earned runs (five runs total) and 15 hits over 14.2 innings (1.23 ERA) in his previous three starts. Opponents tallied just one extra-base hit (double) during that time, but the Aviators notched four extra-base hits last Monday...Entering tonight, the Dodgers have won eight of his last 11 starts overall, and the team is 9-2 in his last 11 home starts, with wins in six of seven...Ramírez was named Triple-A West Pitcher of the Month for June after going 2-0 with a 2.77 ERA in five starts. He allowed 20 hits and struck out 27 over 26.0 IP while holding opponents to a .213 average. Ramírez led the league in ERA and opponent average while he tied for the best WHIP (1.12). He also ranked third in strikeouts and innings...Ramírez signed with the Dodgers as a free agent March 25. He is in his 10th pro season, originally signing with Arizona as an international free agent in 2011.

Against the Chihuahuas: 2021: 13-9 2019: 2-2 All-time: 27-19 At OKC: 12-10 The Dodgers and Chihuahuas wrap up the 2021 season and Triple-A Final Stretch with a five-game series at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, marking their fourth series of the season and second in OKC...The teams most recently met July 8-13 in El Paso with the Dodgers winning the series, 4-2, as OKC won four of the final five games...The teams split their last series in OKC June 10-15, with the Dodgers winning the first two games and the series finale, but El Paso winning three straight meetings in between...Entering the current series, Matt Davidson and Zach Reks paced the Dodgers with 18 hits apiece in the season series, while Davidson and Luke Raley each had a team-leading 16 RBI. Davidson and Keibert Ruiz hit six homers each through the first 18 games...Outside of 2018, OKC has won or split each season series against the Chihuahuas since Tucson's franchise relocated to El Paso for the 2014 season...Over the last two nights, the Chihuahuas have 16 runs and 12 extra-base hits. In the previous four games against OKC, El Paso was limited to a total of four runs and six extra-base hits combined.

That's It and That's All: After starting the season May 6, today is the final day of the 2021 season. After getting off to a 4-13 start, the Dodgers are 62-49 since. The team never spent a day in first place, but after falling behind by 8.0 games out of first place through their first 35 games, they narrowed the gap to 0.5 games on a few occasions. OKC will finish with a winning record for the 17th time in 23 seasons during the team's Bricktown era (since 1998), as well as the fifth time in six seasons during the Dodgers affiliation...Prior to this season, OKC had never played a regular season game past Labor Day and had not played at all past Sept. 17 during the Bricktown era.

Lots of Laundry: Including players on Major League Rehab Assignment, 74 different players suited up for Oklahoma City throughout the 2021 season (41 pitchers/33 position players). Not including those on rehab assignment, 30 different players spent time with both the OKC and LA Dodgers. Six players made their Major League debut following the start of the Triple-A season, and 22 players made their Triple-A debuts (without appearing previously the in Majors)...The team has made 255 roster transactions. Four players remained on the active roster all season: pitchers Ryan Moseley, James Pazos and Logan Salow, as well as infielder Omar Estévez.

In the Books: The Dodgers have hit 181 homers so far this season - second-most in a season since 1998 and trailing only 2019's team-record 203 homers. The total includes nine grand slams, tying the OKC team record for grand slams in a single season during the Bricktown era, initially set in 2005...Matt Davidson's 28 homers are currently tied for fifth-most by an OKC player during a single season. Aaron Wilkerson's 125 strikeouts this season rank eighth all-time in a single season for OKC, while closer Kevin Quackenbush's 22 saves this season are the second-most in OKC history behind Jose Veras' 24 saves during the 2005 season.

The Final Frontier: The Dodgers are now 5-4 during the Triple-A Final Stretch, having won the first three games, losing the next two, winning the two after that, and losing the past two games. All 30 Triple-A teams are playing five road games and five home games during the new postseason tournament format. Durham improved to 9-0 with a win last night and will be awarded the Final Stretch mystery prize...All team and individual stats accumulated during the Final Stretch will still be counted toward 2021 season stats, but wins and losses will not affect league standings outside of the 10 games. A champion was named for both the Triple-A West (Tacoma) and Triple-A East (Durham) leagues through the originally scheduled 120-game championship season.

On The Home Front: The Dodgers have lost back-to-back games and are currently 29-34 at home. They will finish with a losing record at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark for the second consecutive season after it happened just twice over the first 21 seasons in Bricktown (2003, 2007). Regardless of a win or loss today, the 2021 team will finish with the second-lowest home winning percentage since moving to The Brick...Over the last six home games, the Dodgers have batted .172 (31x180) with four home runs, 15 runs scored and are 6-for-44 (.136) with runners in scoring position. They've been held to two or fewer runs in four of the six games and have only exceeded three runs once.

Dinger Details: OKC has hit 11 homers during the Triple-A Final Stretch, resulting in a total of $550 to be donated to Cleats For Kids in Oklahoma City. For each home run hit by Triple-A teams during the Final Stretch, Minor League Baseball will donate $50 per homer to a local 501(c)3 charity selected by the team...Seven of OKC's 11 runs this series have scored on homers, and going back to their final game in Las Vegas Sept. 27, eight of the team's last 12 runs have scored via the longball...The back-to-back homers hit by the Chihuahuas in the fifth inning Saturday were the fifth back-to-back homers given up by the Dodgers this season, but third within the last month.

Kount 'Em: The Dodgers pitching staff struck out 15 batters last night, tying their season high and marking the eighth time they've reached that many strikeouts in a game this season. It's their first 15-strikeout game since July 29 at Round Rock...The Dodgers have racked up 1,254 K's this season to rank second in Triple-A West and have struck out at least 1,245 batters for the fourth time in the last five seasons. This year's team has the third-most strikeouts in a season during the team's Bricktown era behind the 2019 (1,287) and 2017 (1,277) squads...However, El Paso also collected 17 hits yesterday - the most allowed by OKC this season. When the Chihuahuas did not strike out last night, they went a staggering 17-for-27 (.630). Opponents have batted .371 this season when they don't strike out, including a .388 (303x1014) clip since Aug. 19 (39 games).

Luke's Using the Force: Luke Raley connected on one of OKC's four hits Saturday and picked up a RBI on a groundout in the eighth inning for his team-leading 21st hit and 19th RBI against the Chihuahuas this season. His 18 runs scored are tied for most among Dodgers players in the season series between the teams...In his last 12 games with OKC, Raley has hit six homers and picked up 15 RBI. And combined with his most recent stint with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Raley has gone deep seven times in his last 14 games overall with a plate appearance. Raley's 69 total RBI this season are second-most among Dodgers players.

Matt the Bat: Matt Davidson picked up a double last night, and in his 27 games since returning from the Injured List Aug. 28, Davidson has hit 10 homers, collected 17 extra-base hits and tallied 32 RBI. During that time, he leads the Minors in RBI and his home run total is tied for second-most...For the season, Davidson's .629 SLG is second in the league, while he is tied for the second-most homers (28). His .995 OPS is third in the league, while his 81 RBI are tied for fourth and his 49 extra-base hits are tied for fifth.

Two-Out Ouch: During the current series, the Dodgers are 0-for-32 with two outs, which includes 0-for-12 with runners on base. Going back to their previous home series against Round Rock, the Dodgers are 0-for-the-last-34 with six walks when there are two outs while playing at home, as well as 1-for-the-last-46.

Around the Horn: With two more scoreless innings last night to open the game, Darien Núñez extended his stretch of games without allowing an earned run to 10. He has allowed just one run total over 12.1 innings, and during that time he's surrendered six hits and one walk, holding opponents 6-for-42. He has struck out 21 of the 43 batters he's faced...The Dodgers have scored two runs in four of the last six games after scoring at least three runs in 89 of the previous 98 games...Billy McKinney continued his Major League Rehab Assignment Saturday and doubled in a third straight game. Over his four games with OKC, he is 4-for-15 with three doubles and a run scored. He's the 11th different LAD player to join OKC on rehab assignment this season...The Dodgers are 13-8 in series finales this season, including 6-4 at home, and have won three of their last four series finales. Today will be their first rubber match of the entire season. This season when entering a series finale with chance to win the series, the Dodgers are 4-0.

