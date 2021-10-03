Salt Lake Wins Penultimate 2021 Game

Gavin Cecchini strolled home from third base on a wild pitch to score the eventual winning run in the 12th inning, as the Salt Lake Bees edged the Tacoma Rainiers 4-3 on Saturday night. Cecchini started the inning as the automatic runner. With two outs, he stole third base and scored when Tacoma pitcher Zack Weiss bounced the 1-2 pitch past the catcher Jake Petricka came on in the bottom of the 12th and eventually got Jack Reinheimer to ground into a game-ending double play.

Salt Lake had taken a 2-0 lead in the first on a two run double by Brennon Lund, but Tacoma tied the game with two unearned runs in the fifth. Each team scored in the 10th to make it a 3-3 game. Tim Peterson (3-1) picked up the win, as he allowed one unearned run with two strikeouts and no walks. All three runs scored by Tacoma were unearned, as starter Ryan Smith and relievers Jake Buchanan, Keith Rogalla, Brian Johnson, Peterson and Petricka allowed only four hits with ten strikeouts and four walks. Gabe Matthews had two hits to lead the Bees, who are now 4-5 in extra inning games this season.

