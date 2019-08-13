T-Bones Win Six Straight Despite 7th Inning Scare

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Jon Perrin threw another quality start against the (47-33) Cleburne Railroaders, and the Kansas City T-Bones (41-37) continue their fortune with a now 6-game win streak after tonight's 14-8 victory.

It was a slow start in KCK as the start of the ballgame was delayed by forty-one minutes owing to rain that never graced JustBats field. Once play began, winning pitcher Jon Perrin (5-1) escaped four close innings, throwing two walks, four punch outs, and eight hits, beating out his fellow starter for the Railroaders Charlie Gillies (4-7). The Railroaders didn't score anything until the 7th inning. Robert Calvano entered the game, and Cleburne put up eight runs to almost let go of the game in one inning, but Hunter Smith took over in the 7th and ended the inning, earning a save at the end of the day in 2.1 innings and four strikeouts.

Kansas City had a promising start with Chris Colabello looping one into shallow left in the first inning. Daniel Nava would hit in the second run on a RBI single after the bases were loaded. The T-Bones scored 10 runs before things fell apart in the 7th inning. Nava would also hit a 3-run home run to bring the score to 10-0. All scoring would cease after the 7th, but in the bottom of the 7th inning, Shawn O'Malley hit a huge bases-clearing three-run triple to answer back, and Christian Correa would score O'Malley to end the scoring, making it a 14-8 ballgame.

The big seventh inning was started by Angel Reyes who scored the first run off a broken bat putout from the T-Bones shortstop Shawn O'Malley. Chase Simpson would score Nick Rotola on an RBI triple, and Logan Trowbridge would score Chase Simpson with a single. KC Huth and Grant Buck also had two-RBI singles before Angel Reyes would score Nick Rotola (unearned) to finish the onslaught.

The series continues Tuesday night at JustBats Field at T-Bones Stadium with the first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Catch all the action on the T-Bones Broadcast Network.

