AirHogs Use Epic Comeback to Split Doubleheader

August 13, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Texas AirHogs News Release





The AirHogs and RailCats split a double header today, with the RailCats winning game one 3-1 and the AirHogs winning game two 7-6.

Gan Quan was brilliant in the first game, allowing just one hit across 5.1 innings. He did allow 3 runs to score although only two were earned. He walked 5 and the AirHogs made 2 errors. Unfortunately for the Hogs the offense just could not get going, only scoring 1 run in the 3-1 loss.

The AirHogs looked like there were heading for a second loss on the day. Heading into the 7th and final frame the team was down 6-3. The inning started with Yang Jin beating out an infield single. Stephen Haviar then doubles Jin home making it 6-4. Then back to back walls brought Randle to the plate with the bases loaded and no outs. He would single making it a 6-5 game. Then Matt Dean hit what should have been a game ending double play, instead it became a game tying error. The AIRHogs could not take the lead however sending the game to extras.

In the second extra frame there were runners on first and third with 2 outs for Erik Manoah. Manoah entered the at bat 0-4 with 3 K. He fell behind early but battled hard, working a 10 pitch at bat before he singled in the go ahead run.

The AirHogs turned to Carlos Contreras for the second game of the day for the save He allowed a leadoff walk but retired the next 3 in order. Eibner and Matzek each worked scoreless innings before the team turned to Contreras.

The AirHogs and RailCats are back at it tomorrow at 7:05 PM. The AirHogs will send RHP Zhang Tao to the mound hoping for a series win.

