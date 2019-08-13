Saints Even Series Behind Six-Run First

ST. PAUL, MN - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (47-34) lost 10-2 to the St. Paul Saints at CHS Field on Tuesday afternoon.

The Goldeyes jumped out to a 1-0 lead on the first pitch of the game when Jonathan Moroney crushed a home run onto the concourse in left-centre field. Wes Darvill followed with a walk, took third on an errant pickoff throw by Saints' starter Ryan Zimmerman, and scored on a Reggie Abercrombie sacrifice fly to make it 2-0.

The Saints answered back with six runs in the bottom of the first. Dan Motl singled to centre leading off and took second when Michael Lang beat out a bunt single. Brady Shoemaker and Jabari Henry hit back-to-back RBI singles to tie the game. After the Saints loaded the bases with one out, John Silviano hit a grand slam to the left of centre field.

In the bottom of the second, Josh Allen drew a bases loaded walk. Silviano followed with a sacrifice fly that made it 8-2 St. Paul.

Chris Baker's two-out, RBI infield single in the bottom of the fifth stretched the lead to 9-2, while Chesny Young's RBI single in the seventh accounted for the game's final run.

Zimmerman (6-3) picked up the win for the Saints (48-33), allowing two runs, one earned, on five hits in seven innings. Zimmerman walked three and struck out seven.

Joel Bender (2-3) took the loss for the Goldeyes, allowing six earned runs on five hits in one-third of an inning. Bender walked one and struck out one.

Parker French relieved Bender in the first and provided six innings of long relief. Mitchell Aker and Tyler Garkow combined for one and two-thirds scoreless relief innings. Zimmerman improved to 5-1 lifetime against the Goldeyes in six starts. A Saints' franchise record 10,631 fans were in attendance. Moroney had two hits and has hit safely in 11 straight games.

The series concludes Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m. Kevin McGovern (11-5, 3.49) takes the mound for Winnipeg. Right-hander Landon Beck (4-2, 3.54) goes for the Saints. All the action can be heard locally on 93.7 FM CJNU and worldwide at www.cjnu.ca

The Goldeyes return home on Thursday, August 15th when they host the Chicago Dogs at Shaw Park. Advance tickets are on sale now by visiting www.goldeyes.com/tickets or by visiting the box office at Shaw Park.

For information on 2019 season tickets, 10-game mini packs, and group tickets, call the Goldeyes' office at (204) 982-BASE, or visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com.

