Sioux Falls Splits Midweek Series with I-29 Rivals

SIOUX FALLS, SD - There isn't a hotter hitter on the Sioux Falls Canaries than Clint Coulter right now. He notched his third home run in three straight games. The Birds (34-47) came up short against the Sioux City Explorers (46-35) 12-5 on Tuesday, splitting the two-game midweek series between the two teams.

Canaries starter Alex Boshers completed seven innings, allowing four runs on eight hits. Boshers struck out a season-high eight Explorers. It is the third time this season Boshers has struck out eight batters. The bullpen wasn't as dominant. They allowed eight runs in the last two innings.

Kevin Taylor bounced back from Monday's 1-for-4 performance with a 4-for-4 afternoon.

Tuesday's game was tied at 2 after two. Sioux City took the lead in the fourth. Adam Sasser hit his first of two home runs on the day and the Explorers led 4-2.

The score remained the same until the eighth. Sioux City added an insurance run in the top half of the inning but the Birds answered in the bottom half. Clint Coulter homered and cut the lead to 5-4. His two-run home run was his 15th of the season.

In the top of the ninth, Sioux City brought 11 batters to the plate and pushed across seven runs. They led 12-4 heading into the bottom of the ninth.

The Birds got one run back in the ninth inning. Graham Low's sacrifice fly scored Burt Reynolds but that was all the Birds would score.

The Canaries will be back in action Thursday. They will take on the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks in game one of the three-game series. The pre-game show is scheduled for 6:45 pm with first pitch scheduled for 7:05. Birds fans can listen on Sioux Falls Sports Radio 98.1 FM and AM 1230 KWSN.

