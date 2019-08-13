Saints Turn Tables on Goldeyes in Front of Record Crowd, Even Series with 10-2 Win

August 13, 2019 - American Association (AA) - St. Paul Saints News Release





ST. PAUL, MN - After being shutout in the series opener 8-0, the St. Paul Saints responded with a blowout win of their own. They defeated the Winnipeg Goldeyes 10-2 in front of 10,631, a single-game franchise attendance record at CHS Field. The victory pushes the Saints to 48-33 and back into sole possession of second place in the North Division.

It didn't start well for the Saints. Jonathan Moroney crushed Ryan Zimmerman's first pitch of the ballgame over the left-center field fence, his second homer in as many games and seventh of the season, to hand Winnipeg a 1-0 lead. After Wes Darvill singled, Zimmerman attempted to pick him off first base, but his throw got away and carried down the right-field line. Darvill advanced to third on the error and came in to score on a sacrifice fly by Reggie Abercrombie and it was 2-0 Goldeyes after a half-inning.

The Saints immediately responded in the bottom of the first. Facing lefty reliever-turned-starter Joel Bender, Dan Motl led off the frame with a single up the middle. Michael Lang followed with a single to right. Motl was driven in on an RBI single by Brady Shoemaker to cut the deficit to 2-1. Jabari Henry was the next batter and also came through with the fourth consecutive single of the inning. This time, Lang scored and the game was tied at two. After a Jeremy Martinez walk, John Silviano came to the plate with the bases loaded and one out. He sent a 3-2 pitch on top of the center-field wall for a grand slam. It was Silviano's 10th home run of the season and the Saints' fourth grand slam of the season. The home team suddenly had a 6-2 lead.

They weren't done. Facing Parker French in the second, the first three hitters, Shoemaker, Henry and Martinez, all singled. With the bases loaded and nobody out, Josh Allen drew a walk to force in another run and make it 7-2 Saints. Silviano followed him up with a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Henry from third, to stretch the lead to 8-2. Silviano finished the day 1-2 with the grand slam, five RBI and a run scored.

The Saints would tack on two more runs in the middle innings. Allen led off the fifth with a double and came in to score on a two-out RBI single by Chris Baker. Then, in the seventh, Allen singled and touched home on a Chensy Young RBI single that made it a 10-2 game.

After the rocky start, Zimmerman was terrific in his 7.0-innings allowing just the two runs (one earned). He scattered five hits, walked three and struck out seven to earn his sixth win of the season. Karch Kowalczyk and Chris Lee teamed up to pitch the final two innings. Both were perfect as the Goldeyes went six up and six down to close out the ballgame.

The rubber match of the series is Wednesday night at 7:05pm at CHS Field. The Saints will send RHP Landon Beck (4-2, 3.54) to the mound against Goldeyes LHP Kevin McGovern (11-5, 3.49). It's Jeopardy Night at the ballpark. The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM and seen on the Saints Cable Network, cable access channels in and around the Twin Cities area.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.