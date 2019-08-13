American Association Game Recaps

St. Paul 10, Winnipeg 2 - Box Score

St. Paul jumped out to an 8-2 lead after two innings of play and would cruise from there to a 10-2 victory over Winnipeg. This game was played in front of 10, 631 fans, the largest single-game attendance in Saints team history.

There were 12 hits collected by St. Paul today with nine batters picking-up at least one. Saints 2B Josh Allen led the way offensively going 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI. St. Paul LF Jabari Henry and DH Brady Shoemaker each had two-hits, two runs and an RBI while 1B John Silviano launched a grand slam and drove in five runs.

Saints starter Ryan Zimmerman allowed an earned run over seven innings of work and earned the win. The righty allowed three walks and five hits to go along with seven strikeouts in a 120-pitch outing. With the victory, Zimmerman improved his mark to 6-3 on the season.

Center fielder Jonathan Moroney had a 2-for-4 day with a home run in the loss for the Goldeyes.

Sioux City 12, Sioux Falls 5 - Box Score

Sioux City scored eight runs over their final two trips to the plate, including seven in the ninth, to roll past Sioux Falls by the score of 12-5.

The Explorers pounded out 16 hits in the contest with six batters having multi-hit games. Sioux City 1B Adam Sasser led the way at the plate going 4-for-5 with two home runs and four RBIs. Explorers 2B Drew Stankiewicz had three hits in five at-bats along with two runs and three RBIs while CF Kyle Wren and RF Jeremy Hazelbaker each contributed a pair of runs and a run batted in. Wren also chipped in a home run for Sioux City.

Explorers starting pitcher Pete Tago tossed seven solid innings and notched his third victory of the season. Tago allowed two earned runs on five hits and struck out 12 batters.

For the Canaries in the loss, 3B Kevin Taylor had a perfect 4-for-4 outing with a run scored.

