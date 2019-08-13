American Association Game Recaps
August 13, 2019 - American Association (AA) News Release
St. Paul 10, Winnipeg 2 - Box Score
St. Paul jumped out to an 8-2 lead after two innings of play and would cruise from there to a 10-2 victory over Winnipeg. This game was played in front of 10, 631 fans, the largest single-game attendance in Saints team history.
There were 12 hits collected by St. Paul today with nine batters picking-up at least one. Saints 2B Josh Allen led the way offensively going 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI. St. Paul LF Jabari Henry and DH Brady Shoemaker each had two-hits, two runs and an RBI while 1B John Silviano launched a grand slam and drove in five runs.
Saints starter Ryan Zimmerman allowed an earned run over seven innings of work and earned the win. The righty allowed three walks and five hits to go along with seven strikeouts in a 120-pitch outing. With the victory, Zimmerman improved his mark to 6-3 on the season.
Center fielder Jonathan Moroney had a 2-for-4 day with a home run in the loss for the Goldeyes.
Sioux City 12, Sioux Falls 5 - Box Score
Sioux City scored eight runs over their final two trips to the plate, including seven in the ninth, to roll past Sioux Falls by the score of 12-5.
The Explorers pounded out 16 hits in the contest with six batters having multi-hit games. Sioux City 1B Adam Sasser led the way at the plate going 4-for-5 with two home runs and four RBIs. Explorers 2B Drew Stankiewicz had three hits in five at-bats along with two runs and three RBIs while CF Kyle Wren and RF Jeremy Hazelbaker each contributed a pair of runs and a run batted in. Wren also chipped in a home run for Sioux City.
Explorers starting pitcher Pete Tago tossed seven solid innings and notched his third victory of the season. Tago allowed two earned runs on five hits and struck out 12 batters.
For the Canaries in the loss, 3B Kevin Taylor had a perfect 4-for-4 outing with a run scored.
• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...
American Association Stories from August 13, 2019
- Saints Even Series Behind Six-Run First - Winnipeg Goldeyes
- American Association Game Recaps - AA
- Seven Run Ninth Gives X's Lopsided Victory - Sioux City Explorers
- Saints Turn Tables on Goldeyes in Front of Record Crowd, Even Series with 10-2 Win - St. Paul Saints
- Sioux Falls Splits Midweek Series with I-29 Rivals - Sioux Falls Canaries
- Bootcamp Blast August 28th at Shaw Park in Support of Field of Dreams Foundation - Winnipeg Goldeyes
- T-Bones Win Six Straight Despite 7th Inning Scare - Kansas City T-Bones
- 'Dogs Home Winning Streak Ends in Loss to Chicago - Lincoln Saltdogs
- T-Bones Win Slugfest - Cleburne Railroaders
- American Association Game Recaps - AA
- Milkmen Valiant, But Lose 8-4 - Milwaukee Milkmen
- X's Let Early Lead Slip Away in Loss to Birds - Sioux City Explorers
- Birds Complete Comeback to Knock off Rival Sioux City - Sioux Falls Canaries
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.