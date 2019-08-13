Bootcamp Blast August 28th at Shaw Park in Support of Field of Dreams Foundation

WINNIPEG, MB - Goldeyes' fans and all members of the local community are invited to attend Bootcamp Blast, presented by Unleashed Fitness, on Wednesday, August 28th at Shaw Park at 5:30 p.m.

Bootcamp Blast is a great opportunity for fitness enthusiasts to participate in a fun-filled activity for a great cause. The event takes place on the Shaw Park outfield prior to that night's game against the Gary SouthShore RailCats.

Price of admission is $30.00, and includes participation in the Bootcamp, a water bottle, as well as a ticket to the game. Partial proceeds of each package sold will be donated to the Winnipeg Goldeyes' Field of Dreams Foundation, which has raised more than $2.4 Million for children's charities in Manitoba since its inception in 1995.

"We are organizing this event so the community can come together and support fitness for a great cause," said Tunde Tokunboh, owner of Unleashed Fitness. "I played sports for many years, and it kept my mind focused on being positive and productive in my daily life. I want to share my passion for fitness with everyone, so I brought in like-minded businesses to collaborate on this initiative. Together, we will put on one of the best Bootcamps you will ever experience!"

Additional partners for the August 28th Bootcamp Blast at Shaw Park include Dream Bootcamp, Fitbody Bootcamp South and St. Vital. Two 20-minute bootcamps will be conducted for the public to enjoy, run by some of the most energetic and entertaining fitness coaches in the City of Winnipeg.

For more information on how to purchase tickets for the Bootcamp Blast, please contact:

Dream Bootcamp

delldreambootcamp@gmail.com

(204) 293-8603

Fitbody Bootcamp St. Vital

fitbodysouth@gmail.com

(204) 396-4567

The Winnipeg Goldeyes return home on Thursday, August 15th when they host the Chicago Dogs. Advance tickets are on sale now by visiting www.goldeyes.com/tickets or by visiting the box office at Shaw Park.

For information on 2019 season tickets, 10-game mini packs, and group tickets, call the Goldeyes' office at (204) 982-BASE, or visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com.

