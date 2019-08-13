American Association Game Recaps

Gary SouthShore 3, Texas 1 (Game 1/7 Innings) - Box Score

Gary SouthShore scored two runs in the third inning to grab a 2-1 lead and they would go on to defeat Texas in game one of a doubleheader, 3-1.

After a scoreless inning of play, the AirHogs took a 1-0 lead in the second as LF Javion Randle scored on a sacrifice fly from SS Yang Jin. The RailCats took the lead for good in the third as a pair of sacrifice flies, one from LF John Price, Jr. and the other from DH Colin Willis, brought home the two runs and gave Gary SouthShore a 2-1 advantage. The RailCats would add an insurance run in the sixth inning thanks to another sacrifice fly, this one from RF Raymond Jones.

Shortstop Marcus Mooney went 1-for-2 with a run scored while Willis and 1B Alex Crosby each collected a run.

RailCats pitcher David Griffin tossed two innings of relief and grabbed the win. The righty gave up an earned run on three hits and fanned three batters. With the victory, Griffin now sports a 2-0 record.

Texas 7, Gary SouthShore 6 (Game 2/9 Innings) - Box Score

In game two of the twinbill, Texas DH Erik Manoah Jr. singled home RF Stewart Ijames with the go-ahead run in the ninth inning as the AirHogs defeated Gary SouthShore, 7-6. The RailCats had a 6-3 lead going into the top of the seventh before Texas plated three runs to tie the score and send the game into extra innings.

The AirHogs had 12 hits in the contest and was led by C Stephen Haviar who went 2-for-3 with two doubles, a run scored and an RBI. Texas CF Javion Randle had a three-hit game and drove in three runs while Ijames and LF Justin Byrd each collected a hit and scored a pair of runs.

AirHogs reliever Tyler Matzek tossed a scoreless inning of work and earned his fifth win of the season. Matzek struck out one in the three batters he faced.

For Gary SouthShore in the loss, SS Marcus Mooney had a 2-for-3 outing with two runs scored and an RBI.

Kansas City 9, Cleburne 7- Box Score

Kansas City scored seven runs over their final two trips to the plate to rally from a 4-2 deficit and beat Cleburne, 9-7. The win by the T-Bones was their seventh straight and puts them four games back of the Railroaders in the South Division.

There were 14 hits collected by Kansas City tonight with every batter in the lineup picking-up at least one. T-Bones DH Chris Colabello led the way at the plate going 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBIs. Kansas City 1B Daniel Nava had a three-hit game with a double and a run while RF Tyler Marincov had two hits, two runs and two RBIs.

T-Bones starting pitcher Christian Binford allowed three earned runs over 7 2/3 innings of work and notched his fourth win of the season. Binford allowed a pair of walks and seven hits to go along with seven strikeouts.

For Cleburne in the loss, RF K.C. Huth had a 2-for-4 night with a double and a run batted in.

Lincoln 4, Chicago 3 - Box Score

Lincoln SS Christian Ibarra launched a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to help the Saltdogs overcome a 3-2 deficit and beat Chicago by the score of 4-3.

Ibarra had a solid night offensively going 3-for-4 with a pair of RBIs. Lincoln 1B Tyler Moore had a double in three at-bats along with a run scored while LF Cody Regis contributed his 14th home run of the season, a solo shot in the fourth inning.

Saltdogs pitcher Martire Garcia tossed 1 1/3 scoreless innings and grabbed the victory. The 29-year-old gave up a hit and struck out one in the five batters he faced. Garcia is now 1-0 on the year with the win.

Designated hitter Keon Barnum launched his league leading 25th home run of the season in the loss for the Dogs. Chicago picked-up 13 hits in the game but left 11 runners on base.

Fargo-Moorhead 8, Milwaukee 0 - Box Score

It was all Fargo-Moorhead tonight as the RedHawks downed Milwaukee by a final of 8-0.

Starting pitcher Ryan Williams and reliever Michael Hope combined on a five-hit shutout for Fargo-Moorhead. Williams went the first seven innings of the game and gave up a walk and the five hits to go along with five strikeouts. Hope closed out the contest by tossing two shutout innings and striking out one batter. Williams earned the victory and is now 7-1 on the 2019 season.

The RedHawks pounded out 16 hits in the contest with five batters having multi-hit games. Fargo-Moorhead 1B Correlle Prime led the way offensively going 3-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI. RedHawks leadoff hitter Brennan Metzger had a three-hit game with a run and two RBIs while 2B T.J. Bennett scored a run and drove in one in a 2-for-4 night.

