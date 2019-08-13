'Dogs Home Winning Streak Ends in Loss to Chicago

August 13, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Lincoln Saltdogs News Release





LINCOLN, Nebraska - Spencer Herrmann allowed two runs over 6.2 innings, but the 'Dogs allowed three eighth-inning runs in a 5-4 loss to the Chicago Dogs at Haymarket Park on Monday night.

Herrmann has now allowed only two runs over his last two home starts, but the 'Dogs lost for the first time at home since July 31.

Edwin Arroyo opened the scoring with an RBI single in the 3rd inning, and Keon Barnum hit his league-leading 24th homer to make it 2-0 in the 5th.

Nick Schulz hit his second homer of the year to halve the deficit in the bottom of the 5th, and Christian Ibarra clubbed a three-run homer later in the inning.

Jordan Dean made it 4-3 with an RBI single in the 8th, and Tony Rosselli tied the game with an RBI double. Treyson Vavra later scored on a wild pitch, and the Dogs held on with 1-2-3 innings in the 8th and 9th.

Martire Garcia was charged with one run over 0.1 innings, and Austin Pettibone allowed two runs over 0.2 innings. Tyler Anderson tossed 1.1 scoreless innings.

Game 2 of the three-game series is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday. Pregame coverage will begin at 6:35 p.m. on ESPN Lincoln 101.5 FM/1480 AM.

The Saltdogs are playing their 19th season in Lincoln. All ticket and promo information can be found at saltdogs.com, and follow the 'Dogs on Twitter/Instagram @saltdogsball.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.