Syracuse's 14th Walk-off Win in 2023 Is 4-3 Victory Over Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in Ten Innings on Friday Night

Syracuse Mets' Brandon McIlwain at bat

September 22, 2023

Syracuse, NY - The Syracuse Mets came from behind once again and walked off an opponent for the 14th time in 2023 with a 4-3 walk-off win over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders in ten innings on Friday night. The win also extends Syracuse's winning streak to three games, the longest streak since June.

Trailing, 3-0, Syracuse (61-83, 28-42) began its comeback in the bottom of the sixth inning. José Peroza walked to begin the frame and scored when Jaylen Palmer doubled, trimming the deficit to two, 3-1. Two batters later, Lorenzo Cedrola singled to left field, bringing home Palmer from second to pull Syracuse within one, 3-2.

The Mets completed their comeback in the bottom of the eighth. Peroza led off the frame with a walk, and Palmer reached on a throwing error that put Peroza at third base and Palmer at second. Wyatt Young followed with an infield single that scored Peroza to tie the game up, 3-3.

Neither team scored in the ninth inning, so the game went to the tenth. A groundout, fielder's choice, and strikeout kept Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (71-75, 37-35) off the board in the top of the tenth, giving Syracuse an opportunity to win in the next half inning with one run.

In the bottom of the tenth, Palmer started as Syracuse's free runner at second base. Young singled, putting runners at first and third, and Cedrola used a hit by pitch to load the bases. Daniel Palka followed with a groundout into a fielder's choice where the RailRiders got Palmer out at home for the first out of the frame. Then, Danny Mendick popped out for the second out. That brought Brandon McIlwain to the plate, and a 3-2 pitch missed outside for ball four and a bases-loaded walk that scored Young from third base to give Syracuse the 4-3 walk-off win.

Remarkably this is the 14th walk-off win in 2023 for Syracuse. 12 of Syracuse's last 34 home games have ended with a Mets walk-off.

After three scoreless innings to start the game, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre got on the board in the top of the fourth. With one out, Franchy Cordero and Jamie Westbrook both singled to put runners at first and second. Andres Chapparo followed with a double that scored Cordero for a 1-0 lead.

The RailRiders added to their edge in the top of the sixth. With one out, Jake Lamb singled. Jesus Bastidas followed with a home run over the wall in left-center field, extending Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's lead to three, 3-0, setting up Syracuse's comeback and eventual walk-off win.

The Mets and RailRiders continue their six-game series with the penultimate game of the 2023 season on Saturday. First pitch at NBT Bank Stadium is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

