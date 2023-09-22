Bats Club Three Homers, Cruise Past Iowa 9-1

September 22, 2023 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release







LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville Bats (73-73) snapped a three-game losing streak against the Iowa Cubs (82-63) on Friday night, mashing three home runs and allowing only four hits to win 9-1.

The Bats got hits from all nine of their starters with Matt Reynolds leading the way at the dish, going 2-for-4 tallying a home run with three RBIs.

Reynolds got the scoring started early for the Bats, uncorking a solo home run to opposite field in the second inning for his team-leading 22nd home run of the season. The homer also marked Reynolds' 63rd extra-base hit of the year, moving him into a tie for third all-time for most extra-base hits in a single season.

Iowa evened the score in the third, but the Bats plated three runs in the home half of the inning to take a 4-1 lead. Jacob Hurtubise knocked an RBI single into center to bring a run in before Reynolds shot a two-out, two-run double into the gap with the bases loaded.

Jose Barrero added another run in the fifth, lofting a sacrifice fly into center field to score Hurtubise, who had singled to lead off the inning before stealing second and reaching third on an I-Cubs error.

The Bats opened up the game on the strength of a pair of two-run homers, when Chuckie Robinson left the stadium in the sixth and Barrero went yard in the seventh for his 19th round-tripper of the year.

Michael Mariot (5-4, 6.49) picked up his fifth win of the year, tossing 5.0 strong innings surrendering three hits while allowing only one run and punching out six Iowa hitters.

The Louisville bullpen kept the I-Cubs off the scoreboard over the final four innings, getting 2.0 innings from Levi Stoudt (4-6, 6.23) and an inning apiece from Kevin Herget (2-3, 4.66) and Ricky Karcher (7-4, 4.85).

The series will continue tomorrow when RHP Lyon Richardson (0-1, 11.91 ERA) takes the mound for the Bats, while Iowa's starter has yet to be announced. First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m. ET.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 22, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.