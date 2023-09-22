Offense Comes Alive in Thursday Night Victory
September 22, 2023 - International League (IL) - Columbus Clippers News Release
Kyle Manzardo homered for the third straight game as the Clippers defeated the Omaha Storm Chasers on Thursday night, 8-3. Joey Cantillo (6-4) picked up the win on the mound and Johnathan Rodriguez hit his 11th home run in a Columbus uniform.
The series continues Friday night at Huntington Park, first pitch scheduled for 7:05pm, gates open at 6:00pm.
