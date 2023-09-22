Offense Comes Alive in Thursday Night Victory

September 22, 2023 - International League (IL) - Columbus Clippers News Release







Kyle Manzardo homered for the third straight game as the Clippers defeated the Omaha Storm Chasers on Thursday night, 8-3. Joey Cantillo (6-4) picked up the win on the mound and Johnathan Rodriguez hit his 11th home run in a Columbus uniform.

The series continues Friday night at Huntington Park, first pitch scheduled for 7:05pm, gates open at 6:00pm.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 22, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.