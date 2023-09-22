Knights Fall to the Redbirds 9-6 on Friday Night
September 22, 2023 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release
(MEMPHIS, TN) -- Catcher Adam Hackenberg launched a home run and had a team-high three RBI, but the Charlotte Knights dropped game three of the five-game series against the Memphis Redbirds by a score of 9-6 on Friday night from AutoZone Park in Memphis, TN. After winning the opener on Tuesday, the Knights have dropped back-to-back games to the Redbirds.
Despite the loss on Friday night, the Knights put together a solid offensive game. Hackenberg led the way with his third home run of the season, a solo blast in the top of the fifth inning. He finished the game 2-for-5 with the home run and three RBI. Charlotte shortstop Erik González also had a day to remember at the plate. González went a perfect 4-for-4 with a double and a run scored.
RHP Johan Domínguez started the game for the Knights and allowed three runs over four innings. He did not factor in the decision on Friday night. RHP Jordan Holloway (1-3, 8.20) was charged with the loss after he gave up four runs on three hits in the sixth inning. He only recorded one out before he was replaced by reliever Caleb Freeman.
Charlotte battled back in the top of the eighth inning to make the game a little bit closer in the end. The Knights scored two runs in the top of the eighth inning thanks to an RBI groundout by Laz Rivera and an RBI single by José Rodríguez. The hit from Rodríguez was his third of the game. He finished the night with three hits, one run scored and one RBI.
Memphis LHP Connor Thomas (5-4, 5.53) earned the win after he started the game and threw six solid innings. Offensively, Matt Koperniak and Nick Raposo homered for the Redbirds. Koperniak was 3-for-4 with three runs scored, the home run and three RBI.
The two teams will continue the rain-shortened series on Saturday night with game four of the five-game series from AutoZone Park. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. ET from Memphis, TN on Saturday evening.
