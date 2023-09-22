Bulls Clinch Second Half Title With 3-0 Shutout Win Over Stripers

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA - Six Bulls pitchers combined for a three-hit shutout and third baseman Austin Shenton reached base five times, while designated hitter Ruben Cardenas and DH Niko Hulsizer each drove in runs as Durham clinched the International League's Second Half title with a 3-0 victory over the Gwinnett Stripers on Friday evening at Coolray Field.

The Norfolk Tides, who won the league's first half crown, will host the Bulls in a three-game playoff series at Harbor Park between September 26-28 to determine the International League champion. It is the 19th time in 25 seasons at the Triple-A level Durham has secured a postseason berth, including Triple-A National Championships in each of the past two seasons.

Bulls starter Cooper Criswell (4.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 SO) set the tone by setting down 12 of the 13 batters he faced, fanning five, with relievers Josh Fleming (1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 BB), Ryan Burr (1.0 IP, 1 H, 2 SO), Manuel Rodriguez (1.0 IP, 2 SO), Trevor Brigden (1.0 IP, 3 SO) and Javy Guerra (1.0 IP, 1 SO). Stripers reliever Nick Anderson (1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB) suffered the loss.

The Bulls struck first with a single tally in the fifth, as CF Billy Hamilton lined a single to right, took second on an error and then stole third, before coming across on DH Ruben Cardenas's sacrifice fly to right. One inning later, RF Kameron Misner would mash a triple to the right-center field gap and come plateward on LF Niko Hulsizer's sacrifice fly, extending the advantage to 2-0. That margin would extend to three when 2B Ronny Simon came home on a throwing error.

Shenton (2-2, 3 BB) reached base in all five plate appearances and was the only batter from either side to record a multi-hit effort. Simon (1-3, 1 R, 2 BB) and Hulsizer (0-1, 1 RBI, 3 BB), meanwhile each reached base in three of their plate appearances.

The two teams are set to continue their six-game set on Saturday evening, with first pitch scheduled for 6:05pm. RHP Nathan Wiles is scheduled to toe the rubber for Durham, with Gwinnett anticipated to give the nod to LHP Dylan Dodd.

The Bulls begin the 2024 campaign on the road before beginning their home slate at Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Tuesday April 3 against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, the Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins. For more information on the 2024 season, please visit DurhamBulls.com.

