Memphis Uses Sixth Inning Rally to Get Past Charlotte
September 22, 2023 - International League (IL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game homestand with a 9-6 victory over the Charlotte Knights on Friday night at AutoZone Park.
Right fielder Matt Koperniak led the way for the Memphis offense all night. The left-handed hitter led off the bottom of the first inning with his 14th home run of the season to tie the game at one. In the sixth, Koperniak tied the game yet again, this time with an RBI single. In total, he posted a 3-for-4 line with three RBIs and three runs scored.
Catcher Nick Raposo smashed his third home run of the season in the second inning. The right-handed hitter finished Friday 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored.
Connor Thomas (5-4) concluded his 2023 season with a solid outing. The left-handed pitcher allowed four runs on eight hits, walked two and struck out two in 6.0 innings. Dalton Roach (S, 5) tied Guillermo Zuniga for the team lead in saves with his four-out effort.
The Redbirds (70-77) return to AutoZone Park on Saturday, Sept. 23 to continue the final homestand of the season at 6:05p.m. CDT against the Charlotte Knights.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from September 22, 2023
- Memphis Uses Sixth Inning Rally to Get Past Charlotte - Memphis Redbirds
- Bulls Clinch Second Half Title With 3-0 Shutout Win Over Stripers - Durham Bulls
- Syracuse's 14th Walk-off Win in 2023 Is 4-3 Victory Over Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in Ten Innings on Friday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Knights Fall to the Redbirds 9-6 on Friday Night - Charlotte Knights
- Owings' Bases-Clearing Triple Lifts Indians Over Red Wings - Indianapolis Indians
- Saints Tie Modern Stats Era Record with 14th Grand Slam in 10-6 Victory - St. Paul Saints
- WooSox Eliminate IronPigs with 3-2 Win Friday Night - Worcester Red Sox
- Lauer, Big Inning Power Sounds' Victory - Nashville Sounds
- Kreidler, Bigbie Homer in Loss - Toledo Mud Hens
- Gwinnett Shut Out Again as Durham Clinches IL Second-Half Title - Gwinnett Stripers
- Wings' Rally Outdone by Indy - Rochester Red Wings
- Iowa's Season Long Win Streak Snapped - Iowa Cubs
- Six-Run Sounds Fourth Sinks Jumbo Shrimp - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- IronPigs' 2nd Half Title Hopes Come to a Close as WooSox Spoil Abel's Debut - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Briceño Drives in Two But Clippers Walk off Chasers - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Bats Club Three Homers, Cruise Past Iowa 9-1 - Louisville Bats
- RailRiders Edged by Mets, 4-3 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Tiedemann Terrific in Debut, Bisons Win 9-2 - Buffalo Bisons
- Series Evened At Two After Tides' Loss - Norfolk Tides
- Horwitz Named MVP as Bisons Hand out End of Season Awards - Buffalo Bisons
- Bisons Announce End of Season Awards. INF Spencer Horwitz Named Team MVP - Buffalo Bisons
- 9.22.23 Game Information: Rochester Red Wings (65-78, 31-39) vs. Indianapolis Indians (68-77, 35-36) - Indianapolis Indians
- Canaan Smith-Njigba Named Indians September Player of the Month - Indianapolis Indians
- SWB Game Notes - September 22 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- September 22 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Louisville Bats - Iowa Cubs
- Ramirez Promoted to White Sox on Friday - Charlotte Knights
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 22 at Indianapolis - Rochester Red Wings
- Leasure Named to Arizona Fall League Roster - Charlotte Knights
- Offense Comes Alive in Thursday Night Victory - Columbus Clippers
- Red Wings Mourn the Passing of Hall of Fame Pitcher Roric Harrison - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Memphis Redbirds Stories
- Memphis Uses Sixth Inning Rally to Get Past Charlotte
- Redbirds Remember Winning Ways on 21st Night of September
- Redbirds and Knights Wednesday Matchup Postponed
- Redbirds Begin Final Homestand of 2023 with Loss to Knights
- Redbirds Announce Promotions for September 19-24 Homestand