Memphis Uses Sixth Inning Rally to Get Past Charlotte

MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game homestand with a 9-6 victory over the Charlotte Knights on Friday night at AutoZone Park.

Right fielder Matt Koperniak led the way for the Memphis offense all night. The left-handed hitter led off the bottom of the first inning with his 14th home run of the season to tie the game at one. In the sixth, Koperniak tied the game yet again, this time with an RBI single. In total, he posted a 3-for-4 line with three RBIs and three runs scored.

Catcher Nick Raposo smashed his third home run of the season in the second inning. The right-handed hitter finished Friday 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored.

Connor Thomas (5-4) concluded his 2023 season with a solid outing. The left-handed pitcher allowed four runs on eight hits, walked two and struck out two in 6.0 innings. Dalton Roach (S, 5) tied Guillermo Zuniga for the team lead in saves with his four-out effort.

The Redbirds (70-77) return to AutoZone Park on Saturday, Sept. 23 to continue the final homestand of the season at 6:05p.m. CDT against the Charlotte Knights.

