Leasure Named to Arizona Fall League Roster

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - Earlier today, Major League Baseball announced the rosters for the 2023 Arizona Fall League and Charlotte Knights RHP Jordan Leasure is one of eight Chicago White Sox prospects who will represent the organization. Leasure, 25, is the only current member of the Knights to earn a spot on this year's Glendale Desert Dogs team.

Leasure was acquired earlier this year on July 28 with Nick Nastrini and Trayce Thompson in Chicago's trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for Joe Kelly and Lance Lynn. He was added to Charlotte's active roster on July 30. At the time of the trade, Leasure was 2-2 with nine saves and a 3.09 ERA in 29 games pitched with Double-A Tulsa this season. He compiled 56 strikeouts over 35.0 innings pitched.

A native of Brandon, FL, Leasure was drafted by the Dodgers in the 14th round of the June 2021 First-Year Player Draft. He is a product of the University of Tampa.

Leasure has 22 strikeouts in 12.1 innings pitched this season with the Knights. Laura Wolff/Charlotte Knights

With the Knights this season, Leasure has appeared in 14 games out of the team's bullpen. He is 0-2 with two saves and a 6.57 ERA. He has accumulated 22 strikeouts over 12.1 innings pitched.

The AFL is comprised of six teams, with each MLB organization sending at least seven top prospects to fill in the rosters.

A total of eight players from the White Sox organization will play for the Desert Dogs this season. Along with Leasure, the team features current members of the Birmingham Barons (RHP Adisyn Coffey, RHP Josimar Cousin, LHP Jake Eder, LHP Fraser Ellard, INF Colson Montgomery and INF Bryan Ramos) and Winston-Salem Dash (OF Jacob Burke). Players from the White Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, Boston Red Sox and Minnesota Twins make up the Glendale roster. Additionally, former Knights outfielder Nicky Delmonico will be one of the coaches for the Desert Dogs.

The 2023 AFL season is set to open on Monday, October 2.

