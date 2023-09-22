SWB Game Notes - September 22

September 22, 2023 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (71-74, 37-34) @ Syrcause Mets (60-83, 24-42)

Game 146 | Road Game 72 | NBT Bank Stadium | Syracuse, NY | Friday, September 22, 2023 | First Pitch 6:35 PM

LHP Edgar Barclay (1-3, 6.23) vs RHP Vinny Nittoli (1-2, 4.87)

HAD A RECORD YEAR - Starter Mitch Spence has been a rock in the rotation for the RailRiders all season long. He has started a farm system high 29 times for the most innings pitched at 163. Spence is on his way to having a career season with thirteen total quality starts including reaching 7.0+ innings seven times. The team is 6-2 in these starts. The righty has walked just 53 to his 153 total strikeouts.

PALENSKY PUNCH- Aaron Palensky recently received the call up to SWB to help them fill out some open roster spots. Since then, he has hit a pair of home runs in just six contests. On Sunday, he hit his 21st home run, his first in Triple-A. The righty has a 22/22 season with base running also being a big tool of his.

BACK-TO-BACK: Last night was the second time this week that Josh Breaux has been involved in back-to-back home runs. The first was on Tuesday night when Jake Lamb crushed a three-run shot to take the lead in the ninth inning. Breaux followed with his third blast in Triple-A. Yesterday Jesus Bastidas led with a solo shot traveling 418-feet to tie the game in the sixth. Again, Breaux followed with a long ball to give the RailRiders insurance.

IT'S K TIME: Matt Krook will hold on to his franchise record 155 strikeouts he set back last summer in 138.2 innings pitched. Mitch Spence ranks second with his 155 total strikeouts this season in 163.0 innings.

HOMER HAVEN- The RailRiders have combined for 216 home runs on the season, breaking the franchise record of 212 set last season. Estevan Florial had 28 while Andres Chaparro has 24 to his name. Nine different players have reached double digits on the summer. SWB sits in fourth place in all of Minor League baseball in the home run category while Durham leads with 224.

STEALING SWIPES- The RailRiders have gotten on a roll taking extra bases on the diamond with Kyle Battle taking his first in Triple-A last night. The team has combined for 172 steals with Estevan Florial leading the way for 25 total and Brandon Lockridge has taken 23, both of which are no longer with the team. Last summer, SWB set a new franchise record with 172 taken.

ANOTHER YEAR DOWN - The RailRiders a handful of September birthdays on the calendar. Franchy Cordero turns 29 on September 2nd, while his teammate's Nelson Medina and Jesus Bastidas have theirs on September 14th. Aaron Palensky turns 25 on the 22nd. Defensive coach Jose Javier celebrates his birthday on the 16th and the RailRiders manager Shelley Duncan's occurs on September 29th.

LEADING THE CHARGE - The RailRiders have had ten different first basemen this season, with Josh Breaux being the latest. Andres Chaparro and Jake Lamb lead the way with Billy McKinney taking most of the first half duties. Catchers Rodolfo Duran and Carlos Narvaez have turned into regulars in the corner. Mickey Gasper, Jake Bauers, Franchy Cordero and Max Burt have defended there as well.

ATOP THE YANKS FARM - The RailRiders will showcase top prospects making their first appearances in Triple-A season. Will Warren (#10), Clayton Beeter (#16), and Edgar Barclay (#28) are all essential parts of the starting rotation for the majority of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's season.

