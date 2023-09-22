Series Evened At Two After Tides' Loss
September 22, 2023 - International League (IL) - Norfolk Tides News Release
BUFFALO, NY --- The Norfolk Tides (89-58) fell to the Buffalo Bisons (75-71), 9-2, on Friday night at Sahlen Field. The Tides bats go quietly as Buffalo evens the series at two games apiece with two regular season games left to play.
The first inning brought success for the Tides, scoring a run on a defensive miscue by the Buffalo catcher that allowed Connor Norby to break for home to scratch the first run of the game for Norfolk.
After a scoreless second frame, the Bisons found their way into the run column with Addison Barger singling up the middle to bring two runs across for the Buffalo lead in the third. The following batter, Luis De Los Santos, put a ball in the air to center field, allowing the runner at third to tag up, extended the lead to two by the end of the inning.
In the fourth, Orelvis Martinez checked in with a sacrifice fly of his own. His RBI was followed later in the frame by a two-out single off the bat of Barger that scored two for the 6-1 Buffalo lead.
Maverick Handley answered in the fifth with an RBI single to right field to cut into the Bisons lead, but Ernie Clement tacked one on for the Bisons in the sixth to extend the lead back to five.
The Bisons kept finding ways on base in the eighth and eventually scratched two runs on a Damiano Palmegiani single to left to cap the scoring for the evening as Buffalo tagged Norfolk with the 9-2 loss.
Norfolk looks to get back in the win column tomorrow night against Buffalo with first pitch scheduled for 4:05 p.m. Scheduled to take the ball for the Tides is LHP Cade Povich (2-3, 5.13) while RHP Zach Thompson (6-6, 4.61) will toe the rubber for the Bisons.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from September 22, 2023
- Iowa's Season Long Win Streak Snapped - Iowa Cubs
- Six-Run Sounds Fourth Sinks Jumbo Shrimp - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- IronPigs' 2nd Half Title Hopes Come to a Close as WooSox Spoil Abel's Debut - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Briceño Drives in Two But Clippers Walk off Chasers - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Bats Club Three Homers, Cruise Past Iowa 9-1 - Louisville Bats
- RailRiders Edged by Mets, 4-3 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Tiedemann Terrific in Debut, Bisons Win 9-2 - Buffalo Bisons
- Series Evened At Two After Tides' Loss - Norfolk Tides
- Horwitz Named MVP as Bisons Hand out End of Season Awards - Buffalo Bisons
- Bisons Announce End of Season Awards. INF Spencer Horwitz Named Team MVP - Buffalo Bisons
- 9.22.23 Game Information: Rochester Red Wings (65-78, 31-39) vs. Indianapolis Indians (68-77, 35-36) - Indianapolis Indians
- Canaan Smith-Njigba Named Indians September Player of the Month - Indianapolis Indians
- SWB Game Notes - September 22 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- September 22 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Louisville Bats - Iowa Cubs
- Ramirez Promoted to White Sox on Friday - Charlotte Knights
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 22 at Indianapolis - Rochester Red Wings
- Leasure Named to Arizona Fall League Roster - Charlotte Knights
- Offense Comes Alive in Thursday Night Victory - Columbus Clippers
- Red Wings Mourn the Passing of Hall of Fame Pitcher Roric Harrison - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.