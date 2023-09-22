Six-Run Sounds Fourth Sinks Jumbo Shrimp

NASHVILLE - Austin Allen homered and drove in three on Friday, but a six-run Nashville Sounds fourth inning upended the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 8-5 at First Horizon Park.

With the game scoreless, Jumbo Shrimp (70-77, 38-35) starter Daniel Castano (5-2) surrendered four consecutive hits to begin the fourth inning. Owen Miller doubled and then Joey Wiemer, Tyler Black and Abraham Toro each singled, with the latter two scoring the game's first runs. A Darin Ruf sacrifice fly made it 3-0 and Payton Henry followed with an RBI single of his own to widen the gap to 4-0. Consecutive walks loaded the bases for Jackson Chourio, who registered a sacrifice fly to make it 5-0. Cam Devanney then scored on a wild pitch to give the Sounds (81-65, 41-31) a 6-0 advantage.

Allen cracked a solo home run in the top of the fifth inning, but Nashville responded right away. Tyler Black led off the bottom of the fifth with a triple. He scored two batters later on Ruf's RBI single.

With one out in the sixth inning, Jacob Amaya singled, Dane Myers walked and Troy Johnston was hit by a pitch to load the bases against Sounds starter Eric Lauer (3-4). Two batters after that, Allen cashed in two runs with a base hit. Following a walk to reload the bases, Jordan Groshans' infield single sliced the deficit to 7-4.

With the same score in the eighth, Allen singled with one out and advanced to third on a double by Jerar Encarnacion. Groshans then knocked in a run with a ground out to get things to 7-5.

The Jumbo Shrimp, though, could get no closer. Devanney jumpstarted the bottom of the eighth with a walk before scoring on a double from Jahmai Jones.

Jacksonville and Nashville play again in Saturday's 7:35 p.m. ET first pitch. LHP Ryan Weathers (4-0, 1.59 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Sounds LHP Adam Seminaris (0-0, 0.00 ERA). Coverage begins at 7:20 p.m. ET on ESPN 690 AM and www.ESPN690.com.

