RailRiders Edged by Mets, 4-3

September 22, 2023 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Syracuse, NY - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders were walked off by the Syracuse Mets 4-3 in ten innings.

The RailRiders scored the first run of the game in the fourth inning. Franchy Cordero lined a single to left field for their first hit of the game. An RBI double from Andres Chaparro gave them a 1-0 advantage.

In the sixth, Jake Lamb singled to reach and scored on a home run from Jesus Bastidas. It was his second consecutive game with a long ball.

Syracuse broke the shutout in the bottom half. Jose Peroza drew a walk to lead off and scored on Jaylen Palmer's double. AN RBI single from Lorenzo Cedrola made it 3-2 RailRiders.

Then, the Mets tied it up in the eighth. Peroza walked again and moved over on an error. Wyatt Young's run scoring single brought him home for a three apiece game.

The contest moved into extras, but SWB could not plate a run in the top of the tenth. Syracuse loaded the bases in the home half, but a five-man infield put up two outs. Brandon McIlwain worked a full-count walk to drive in the winning run. For the second straight night, the Mets walked off the RailRiders, this time 4-3.

Edgar Barclay pitched five and a third of two-run ball. He matched a career-high eight strikeouts. Matt Krook had a scoreless appearance. Josh Maciejewski gave up the tying run, albeit unearned, in the eighth. Michael Gomez (L, 2-6) did the same in the tenth.

Vinny Nittoli tossed two clean frames to start for Syracuse. Tyler Thomas allowed a run in two and a third frames. Nolan Clenney gave up a pair in his two and two thirds. Eric Orze (W, 3-4) had two scoreless frames at the end of the game.

The RailRiders and Mets continue their series tomorrow with a 6:35 PM start. Major League rehabber Frankie Montas is set to get the ball.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 22, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.