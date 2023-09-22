Iowa's Season Long Win Streak Snapped

September 22, 2023 - International League (IL) - Iowa Cubs News Release







LOUISVILLE, KY - The Iowa Cubs (82-63) fell to the Louisville Bats (73-73) Friday night in Louisville. The loss broke their eight-game win streak, ending their longest winning stretch of the season.

The Bats broke open scoring in the bottom of the second with a solo home run from Matt Reynolds. The I-Cubs answered back in the third as Cole Roederer scored on an RBI groundout from P.J. Higgins, tying things up at one.

Louisville retook the lead 2-1 with on a Jacob Hurtubise single in the bottom of the third. They extended their lead to 4-2, plating two after Reynolds singled. The Bats continued to score unanswered runs as Jose Barrero knocked one in with a sacrifice fly in the fifth.

Chuckie Robinson slugged a two-run homer for Louisville in the sixth, further extending their lead to 7-1. Louisville got yet another two-run shot, this time in the seventh inning from Barrero which led to their commanding 9-1 lead and eventual eight-run victory.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Iowa did not record a hit for the final 6.0 innings of the game, their final hit of the day came on a bunt single from Levi Jordan in the third.

- Caleb Kilian's eight strikeouts are a season high and his most since July 23, 2022 when he also struck out eight

Iowa and Louisville will play game five of their six-game series tomorrow night, with first pitch from Louisville Slugger Field scheduled for 6:15 pm CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream them for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

##CUBS##

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 22, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.