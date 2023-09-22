Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 22 at Indianapolis

Rochester Red Wings (31-39, 65-78) vs. Indianapolis Indians (35-36, 68-77)

Friday - 7:05 p.m. ET - Victory Field - Indianapolis, IN

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

LHP Alemao Hernandez (3-1, 3.64) vs. RHP Wil Crowe (1-1, 5.57)

LEFT-HAND COLUMN: The Rochester Red Wings picked up their first win of the series in Indianapolis last night, 3-1...the pitching staff held the Indians to just six hits, led by 5.1 innings from starting pitcher RHP RODDERY MUÑOZ, who allowed one earned on two hits while striking out six...RHP JUNIOR FERNANDEZ secured his first save as a Red Wing with a scoreless ninth, and RHP AMOS WILLINGHAM and RHP GERSON MORENO each earned a hold with scoreless outings...1B FRANKIE TOSTADO and DH MATT ADAMS drove in all three runs on a homer each, while 2B JETER DOWNS extended his hitting streak to eight games with a multi-hit night...Rochester looks to even the series at two games apiece tonight, sending LHP ALEMAO HERNANDEZ to the mound against Indians RHP Wil Crowe.

HISTORICALLY FAST: The Wings have seven different players with at least 10 stolen bases this season, led by RICHIE MARTIN with 28...no Red Wing team has had more than six players with double-digit stolen bases in a season since at least 1940...

After JETER DOWNS stole his 11th base yesterday, Rochester now has 148 stolen bases this year, trailing their 2022 total by five (153), which is the second-most in Red Wings history behind the 1944 squad (180).

OOPS WE DID IT AGAIN: After 1B FRANKIE TOSTADO launched a homer in the fourth, Rochester has now scored a run in 136 straight games dating back to 4/8-G2 in Syracuse...this marks the longest streak in the International League this season, 61 games ahead of second place (MEM, 75)...no International League team has scored a run in 100-straight games since at least 2005, and no Rochester team has done so since at least 1997...

Rochester has been shut out just twice this season (4/4, 4/8-G2), which would be the fewest in a single season for a Red Wings team since at least 1985, with the next-closest being four in 1993.

FRANK'S RED HOT: 1B FRANKIE TOSTADO launched his second home run as a Red Wing, 15th of the season (12 with HBG) as part of a 1-for-4 night at the plate...the lefty has logged a hit in eight of his last nine games since 9/10 at Syracuse, hitting .429 (15-for-35) over that span, good for fourth in the International League behind teammate JETER DOWNS...

Tostado's 15 hits since 9/30 are tied for fourth-most in the IL.

DOWN DOWNS BABY: 2B JETER DOWNS followed up his three-hit performance Wednesday with another multi-hit effort last night, going 2-for-3 with a walk...he has now hit safely in eight consecutive games dating back to 9/6, his longest hitting streak since he hit safely in eight-straight from 8/24-9/1/2019 with Double-A Tulsa (LAD)...

He carries a .444 (12-for-27) batting average with a triple, a double, and six RBI since the start of his streak.

A(D)AM BOMB: DH MATT ADAMS launched his 16th home run of the season last night, a two-run shot that traveled 420 feet...11 of his homers have come on the road, his most in a season since he hit 13 between St. Louis and Memphis in 2012...

Six of his homers have traveled at least 400 feet this season.

PULLING THE STRING: RHP RODDERY MUÑOZ made his 10th start in a Wings uniform last night, logging 5.1 innings and allowing one earned on just two hits while tying a season-high with six strikeouts...after logging 5.0 innings on 9/15 against Lehigh Valley, this is the first time he's made back-to-back starts of at least 5.0 full frames since 7/29 & 8/4 with High-A Rome (ATL)...

Muñoz has allowed two or fewer earned runs in three of his four starts in September.

GERSON MORE(YES): RHP GERSON MORENO secured his 10th hold of the season last night, tossing a scoreless frame while striking out the side in order...this marked his 59th appearance of the season, most by a Wings reliever since appeared in 61 and 59 games, respectively, in 2010...

Moreno has struck out at least three batters in 11 outings this season.

