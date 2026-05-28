"SYLLA SENDS ORANGE COUNTY SOARING!!!"
Published on May 28, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Orange County SC YouTube Video
Ousmane Sylla scored the winner in the 87th minute following strikes from Nico Benalcázar and Stephen Kelly to lead Orange County SC to a 3-2 win over Oakland Roots SC at Santa Ana Stadium, with Wolfgang Prentice and Peter Wilson scoring for the visitors on either side of halftime. #usl #uslonyoutube
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