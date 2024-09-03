SWB Game Notes - September 3

September 3, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (31-25, 74-56) @ Syracuse Mets (25-31, 71-59)

Game 131 | Road Game 63 | NBT Bank Stadium | Tuesday, September 3, 2024 | First Pitch 6:35 PM

LHP Edgar Barclay (6-9, 6.59) vs RHP Paul Blackburn (MLB Rehab)

WHEN DO THEY SCORE: The RailRiders have their best offense in the seventh inning where they have scored 113 runs After a seven run fifth last night, the team has plated 105 runs in the fifth. Conversely, they have allowed the most offense in the first frame with 106 runs coming across.

FRIED RICE: Ben Rice returned to the RailRiders after Anthony Rizzo was reinstated from the Injured List. Rice made his Major League debut on June 18 and played in 49 games with New York. He hit .174 with 36 hits, including seven home runs. He hit three of them on the same day on July 6, becoming the first rookie to do so. Rice spent all his time at first, except for one inning catching.

MISCUE MESS- SWB committed at least one error in every game last week, totalling ten in the field. he team has now reached 105 miscues. It is not close to the 193 that Delmarva has made, but it is far more than just the 80 that Syracuse has. The RailRiders are 42-22 when they do not make an error, but 16-15 when they record two or more in a single game. However, they have not made more than three errors in a contest this season.

EDGAR VS METS- Southpaw Edgar Barclay has made three starts against Syracuse this season. He has tossed thirteen innings for a 7.62 earned run average. He issued ten walks to nine strikeouts while allowing three home runs.

LIRANZO LOOKS- Jesus Liranzo joins the RailRiders for the second time this season. He has already made two clean appearances for SWB in three innings of work. Liranzo has spent the majority of the summer in Double-A working a 2.76 earned run average in 29.1 innings. He has issued just 13 walks to 45 total strikeouts.

ELIGIBLE ENERGY- The RailRiders active roster currently contains nine players that are also on the Yankees 40-man roster. There are four pitchers, including one starter. The team also features five position players who are eligible for a quick call-up, including #1 Prospect Jasson Domínguez and #16 Jorbit Vivas. Oswald Peraza, Ben Rice, and Carlos Narvaez also remain on the big league 40-man.

WHO HAD A WEEK- Last week, the RailRiders bats were hot hitting .271 in six games. T.J. Rumfield had eight hits for a .500 average including a home run. Jorbit Vivas had two homers while driving in six runs. The team had seven long balls on the week.

COULD THE SEASON CONTINUE- The RailRiders sit in fifth in the second half as they are five and a half games back of Columbus in the International League. Syracuse is 11.5 games out of the leader as there are 18 or 19 games left to play.

