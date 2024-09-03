Bisons Use Big Night from Palmegiani to Shut out Lehigh Valley 12-0

September 3, 2024 - International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







BUFFALO, NY - Damiano Palmegiani belted a pair of home runs to lead the Buffalo Bisons' offensive onslaught on their way to a 12-0 victory over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Tuesday night at Sahlen Field. Bisons hitters combined for 13 hits in the shutout victory.

The Bisons offense broke out early with four runs in the bottom of the first inning, thanks to three hits that included a three-run home run.

Jonatan Clase delivered a one-out base hit and scored two batters later on a Josh Kasevich RBI single. His first inning base hit gave the Bisons a 1-0 lead. Will Robertson walked in front of Palmegiani. The Bisons third baseman clubbed a three-run home run off of Kyle Tyler to extend the advantage to 4-0.

The home run was Palmegiani's 16th of the season, also giving the young infielder 60 RBIs on the season. Buffalo would extend the lead out to 5-0 with another run in the bottom of the third inning. Alan Roden led off the inning with a solo home run to right field for his seventh of the season at Triple-A.

Roden would come through with another run producing hit in the bottom of the fourth off of Tyler. The 24-year-old outfielder hit an RBI single to right field with the bases loaded to extend Buffalo's lead to 5-0.

Each of the first five Bisons reached base in the bottom of the fourth inning, helping the team to balloon the lead to 10. Nick Raposo led off the inning with a base hit and scored on a Roden bases loaded base hit. Tyler was replaced by Alan Rangel before Kasevich helped clear the bases with a double to right field. Roden scored after Jim Haley made an errant throw that advanced Kasevich to third.

Will Robertson added a sacrifice fly to score Kasevich and extend the Bisons lead to 10-0. Jake Bloss pitched the first four innings for the Bisons and was relieved by Paxton Schultz. The right hander recorded a pair of strikeouts in his two innings of relief.

The Bisons extended the lead to 11-0 in the bottom of the sixth inning thanks in part to an error on Haley after nearly making an incredible defensive play at second. Robertson hit a ground ball up the middle and advanced to second base on Haley's throw that went out of play. Kasevich advanced from first to third and scored by a Palmegiani sacrifice fly that gave the Bisons an 11-0 lead after six.

Palmegiani would cap the Bisons scoring with his second home run of the game, and 17th of the season, with a solo home run to left field in the bottom of the eighth inning. It extended the Bisons lead to 12-0 over Lehigh Valley.

The Bisons pitching staff combined to strike out 12 IronPigs' hitters, including the final two of the night by Braydon Fisher. The shutout marked the second time this season Buffalo recorded back-to-back shutouts. They also had consecutive shutouts July 14 and 19.

The teams will meet again on Wednesday night with a 6:05 p.m. first pitch scheduled at Sahlen Field.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.