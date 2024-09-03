Syracuse Mets Homestand Highlights: Tuesday, September 3rd to Sunday, September 8th

September 3, 2024 - International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets News Release







SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets host the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (Triple-A New York Yankees) for a six-game series from Tuesday, September 3rd to Sunday, September 8th. The homestand features the final Bark in the Park of the season, Polish Night, Star Wars Night, the final Latino Day of 2024, and two nights of fireworks.

Tuesday, September 3rd (6:35 p.m. game, 5:30 p.m. gates) - Join the Syracuse Mets for the third and final Bark in the Park Day of the season with a dog blanket giveaway, presented by Aloft Hotel, Cleantec, and Shaughnessy's Irish Pub. Bring your dog to the game for just $5 with dog ticket sales donated to local rescue organizations. The first 300 dogs through the gates will receive a dog blanket, courtesy of Aloft Hotel, Cleantec, and Shaughnessy's.

It's also Taco Tuesday at NBT Bank Stadium, presented by The Score 1260. Fans can enjoy three tacos for just $13 (chicken, beef or vegetarian options available). Tacos can be purchased from the taco carts on the first and third base sides.

Wednesday, September 4th (6:35 p.m. game, 5:30 p.m. gates) - Wednesday home games this season are We Care Wednesdays, presented by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield. We Care Wednesdays provide local 501(c)(3) organizations the opportunity of a game day experience at no cost to them to help gain awareness and raise money for their worthwhile organizations. This week's nonprofits are: Crouse Health Foundation, It's About Childhood & Family Inc., The Lustgarten Foundation, and Onondaga Historical Association. Fans can go to those organizations websites or use this link to buy tickets with $5 from each ticket sold through the link going back to individual nonprofits. We Care Wednesday | Mets (milb.com)

Thursday, September 5th (6:35 p.m. game, 5:30 p.m. gates) - This week's Dollar Thursday is Polish Night with a Polish jersey giveaway, presented by the Syracuse Polish Home.

The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a special Polish jersey giveaway, courtesy of the Syracuse Polish Home. Amazin' Giveaway Packs are available that include a ticket to the game and a guaranteed Polish jersey giveaway. Only 300 Amazin' Giveaway Packs are available, and they can be purchased at https://www.milb.com/syracuse/tickets/amazin-giveaway-pack.

Dollar Thursday is still the greatest invention in the history of baseball. Fans can enjoy $1 Coca-Cola fountain drinks, $1 souvenir in the Team Store, $2 Hofmann hot dogs and coneys (4 per transaction), & $3 16 oz. select cans and drafts of Labatt, Coors, Budweiser, Saranac, & 1911 hard ciders. All Dollar Thursdays are also presented by 95X.

Friday, September 6th (6:35 p.m. game, 5:30 p.m. gates) - This week's Craft Beer and Fireworks Friday is also HealthWay Night. Special Craft Beer Ticket packages are available to fans 21 & older. For only $30, fans get an Outfield Box ticket to the game and (2) vouchers for 16 oz. craft beers at the Amazin' Beer Garden at NBT Bank Stadium ($35 for a Dugout Box ticket). Lunkenheimer Craft Brewing Company is the featured Taste NY tap takeover brewer. Tickets must be purchased at syracusemets.com or at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at the Stadium.

After the game, fans can enjoy a postgame fireworks show, presented by HealthWay.

Saturday, September 7th (6:35 p.m., gates open 5:30 p.m.) - This Super Saturday is presented by AmeriCU Insurance Services. The first 1,500 fans through the gates will receive a light up baton. It's the perfect giveaway on a night with postgame fireworks, both presented by AmeriCU Insurance Services.

It's also Star Wars Night. Star Wars characters will travel from a galaxy far, far away to be at NBT Bank Stadium. Plus, Syracuse Mets players and coaches will wear special Star Wars jerseys on the field during the game that will be auctioned off with proceeds benefitting the Rescue Mission Alliance. Fans can bid on the jerseys at syracusemets.com/auction.

Sunday, September 8th (1:05 p.m., gates open 12:00 p.m.) - Sunday is a great day to be a kid at NBT Bank Stadium. Every Sunday is Friendly Honda Kids Eat Free Family Sunday. Kids 12 & under will receive vouchers upon entry for a free kids Hofmann hot dog, a kids popcorn, a 12 oz. Coca-Cola fountain drink & a kids ice cream.

Plus, this Sunday is the third and final Latino Day of the season when the Mets become the Congueros de Syracuse, presented by CNY Latino. This is part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión initiative, and the Mets are celebrating the Hispanic community in Central New York and paying tribute to the love of conga drums and music enjoyed by many.

After the game, kids can run the bases just like their favorite players, presented by West Herr Chevrolet of East Syracuse.

Tickets for this homestand and all Syracuse Mets home games are on sale at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium during regular hours (M-F, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.), over the phone (315-474-7833) or at syracusemets.com.

