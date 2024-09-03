Knights Rip Past the Tides on Tuesday, 4-2

September 3, 2024 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- The Charlotte Knights started off a six-game road trip with a solid 4-2 win over the Norfolk Tides on Tuesday night from Harbor Park in Norfolk, VA. With the win, the Knights have now won three of the last four games played.

Offensively, the Knights lead the way with four runs on nine hits. Third baseman Bryan Ramos continued his remarkable stretch and extended is hitting streak to 15 games with an RBI double in Charlotte's two-run first inning. Charlotte right fielder Oscar Colás drove home the other run in the inning on a sacrifice-fly RBI.

Chicago White Sox infielder Yoán Moncada continued his major league rehab assignment and launched a solo home run in the fifth inning of Tuesday's opener. Moncada, who started his fifth game on the rehab assignment, went 3-for-5 with the home run as Charlotte's designated hitter on Tuesday night.

On the mound, LHP Jake Eder started and allowed two runs on two hits over four innings. Eder allowed two solo home runs, which helped the Tides on the night. In the bottom of the second inning, J.D. Davis hit his second home run of the season, while TT Bowens added a solo blast in the bottom of the fourth inning.

In relief, five Charlotte pitchers combined to hold the Tides scoreless over the final five innings. RHP Dalton Roach (2-0, 4.35) earned the win after tossing a scoreless seventh inning. RHP Adisyn Coffey pitched a scoreless ninth inning to notch his team-leading eighth save of the season.

The Knights will continue the six-game series against the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles) on Wednesday night with a 6:35 p.m. game. The "Voice of the Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call beginning at 6:30 p.m. online at www.CharlotteKnights.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.