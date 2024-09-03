Seth Johnson Named International League Pitcher of the Week

September 3, 2024 - International League (IL)

Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs are proud to announce that RHP Seth Johnson has been named the International League Pitcher of the Week for the week of August 26th - September 1.

Johnson only made one start last week but made it so impactful so as to garner the weekly honor. Pitching on August 30th against the Syracuse Mets, Johnson spun six innings of shutout baseball, earning the victory (his second in a row). Johnson struck out five and allowed only two baserunners: a double and a walk. He retired the first five hitters of the ballgame before allowing the double and walk consecutively in the second inning. Following the base on balls, Johnson proceeded to mow down the ensuing 13 batters in a row to cap his outing.

Since making his first IronPigs start on August 16th, Johnson has allowed just one earned run in 16 innings (0.56 ERA), with a .094 batting average against and 13 strikeouts. He went 2-0 in those three starts.

Johnson was acquired by the Philadelphia Phillies from the Baltimore Orioles on July 30, 2024, along with RHP Moises Chace (who was named the Eastern League's Pitcher of the Week for the past week as well) for LHP Gregory Soto. Johnson was originally drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays with the 40th overall selection in the 2019 MLB Draft out of Campbell University.

Johnson and the IronPigs return to Coca-Cola Park for their final homestand of the season on September 17th when they host the Worcester Red Sox.

