Mangum, Mead Mash as Durham Clubs Columbus 5-1

September 3, 2024 - International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







COLUMBUS, OH - Bulls left fielder Jake Mangum and second baseman Curtis Mead each homered and combined for six hits and four runs batted in, while relief pitchers Michael Gomez and Mason Montgomery joined forces for the final four hitless frames in support of starting pitcher Ian Seymour in Durham's 5-1 victory over the Columbus Clippers on Tuesday evening at Huntington Park.

Mead started the scoring by crushing a solo homer to left, his 12th longball of the year with the Bulls, before Mangum brought home the game's second run with a single to left. After the Clippers scored their lone tally in the second, Mangum mashed a solo longball to right in the third to extend the Durham advantage to 3-1. Mangum would later drive in his third run of the night with an RBI double to left before coming across on C Rob Brantly's run-scoring knock to right that capped the scoring.

Mangum (3-5, 2 R, 1 2B, 1 HR, 3 RBI) and Mead (3-5, 1 R, 1 HR, 1 RBI) each recorded a game-high three hits, with SS Osleivis Basabe (2-5, 1 R) adding a multi-hit effort of his own. With his three knocks, Mangum increased his International League leading batting average to .322 with 16 games remaining.

Seymour (5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO) earned his third victory with five solid frames, with Gomez (3.0 IP, 3 SO) and Montgomery (1.0 IP, 1 BB, 3 SO) combining for the last four hitless innings. Columbus starting pitcher Triston McKenzie (5.0 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO) suffered the defeat.

Following an off day on Wednesday, the two teams are set to continue their six-game set on Thursday evening. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm.

Durham returns home for their final homestand of the 2024 campaign on Tuesday, September 10 for a six-game series versus the Norfolk Tides, the Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles. The series opener is scheduled for a 6:35pm first pitch.

Tickets for all remaining 2024 Durham Bulls home contests are available and can be purchased online at DurhamBulls.com.

