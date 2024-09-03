Jacksonville Squeaks Out Extra Innings Win Against Louisville

September 3, 2024 - International League (IL)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Roddery Muñoz tallied a season-high eight strikeouts as the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp opened their series with the Louisville Bats with a 4-3 win in 10 innings.

With the game tied at three in the top of the 10th, Bennett Hostetler started the inning at second as the ghost runner for Jacksonville (64-67, 29-27). Two batters later, Jakob Marsee singled off Louisville (58-74, 20-38) reliever Alan Busenitz (L, 5-3). With runners at the corners, Jacob Berry reached on a fielder's choice and Hostetler scored the go-ahead run putting the Jumbo Shrimp ahead 4-3.

Elvis Alvarado (W, 3-3) sealed Jacksonville's win, striking out the final two batters and finishing with two scoreless frames and four total strikeouts.

The Jumbo Shrimp opened the scoring in the top of the third. Dalvy Rosario and Marsee smacked consecutive doubles scoring the opening run 1-0. Two batters later, Javier Sanoja singled home Marsee, doubling the lead to 2-0.

The Bats cut the lead in half in the bottom of the third. Francisco Urbaez led off with a walk and Jacob Hurtubise singled with one out. Levi Jordan was hit by a pitch to load the bases and Edwin Rios drew a walk to push across Louisville's first run.

Jacksonville added to their lead in the top of the fourth. Nick Gordon (1) blasted a solo homer, his first with the Jumbo Shrimp to push the lead to 3-1.

After three scoreless frames, Louisville evened the contest in the bottom of the seventh. Urbaez singled and Ivan Johnson walked. Hurtubise bunted the runners to second and third and Jordan hit a sac fly to cut the deficit to 3-2. With Johnson at second, Rios knocked an RBI double to tie the game at three.

Jacksonville and Louisville continue their series in Wednesday's 6:35 p.m. contest from Louisville Slugger Field. RHP Adam Mazur (2-1, 3.81 ERA) will start for the Jumbo Shrimp and the Bats will counter with RHP Connor Phillips (2-8, 9.57 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:20 p.m. on ESPN 690, and www.ESPN690.com.

