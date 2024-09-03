IronPigs Shutout by Bisons to Open Road Swing
September 3, 2024 - International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Allentown, Pennsylvania -The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (62-67, 28-28) were shutout for a second consecutive ballgame, this time by the Buffalo Bisons (60-72, 23-35) 12-0, on Tuesday night at Sahlen Field.
Buffalo was off and running immediately, scoring four two-out runs in the first. Josh Kasevich singled home the first run before Damiano Palmegiani swatted a three-run homer.
Alan Roden mashed a solo homer to begin the third, his seventh of the year, to extend the lead to 5-0 for Buffalo.
Roden added a bases loaded RBI single in the fifth to make it 6-0 before Kasevich cleared the bases with a double, garnering two RBI while the third run scored on an error on the play. Kasevich wound up at third and scored on a Will Robertson sacrifice fly .
Palmegiani drove in the final two runs of the game, one on a sacrifice fly in the sixth and another on his second homer of the day in the eighth, a solo shot that was his 17th of the season.
Paxton Schultz (4-3) worked two perfect innings in relief for Buffalo, striking out two, to earn the win.
Kyle Tyler (1-2) suffered the loss for the 'Pigs, allowing nine runs in three-plus innings on eight hits and four walks, striking out five.
The IronPigs and Bisons square off again on Wednesday, September 4th with first pitch slated for 6:05 p.m. at Sahlen Field. Mick Abel (3-10, 6.06) goes for the 'Pigs while Easton Lucas (0-1, 2.35) opens for Buffalo.
