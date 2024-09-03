Knights Announce Four Roster Moves on Tuesday

September 3, 2024 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







(NORFOLK, VA) - The Charlotte Knights announced four roster moves today ahead of the team's six-game road trip against the Norfolk Tides from Harbor Park in Norfolk, VA. First pitch of tonight's opener is set for 6:35 p.m. ET.

RHP Matt Foster was recalled by the Chicago White Sox today. In 14 games with the Knights this season, Foster is 0-0 with a 2.40 ERA over 15.0 IP. He's also made two scoreless appearances with the White Sox this season (0-0, 0.00) over three innings pitched.

Catcher Adam Hackenberg was promoted back to the Knights today from Double-A Birmingham. Hackenberg began the season with the Knights and hit .194 (25-for-129) with 12 runs scored, three doubles, one home run and five RBI in 41 games with the team.

Catcher Weston Eberly was assigned to Double-A Birmingham today. Eberly, 23, hit .200 (2-for-10) with one run scored and one RBI in four games with the Knights. He was promoted to Charlotte from High-A Winston-Salem on August 16.

Outfielder Canaan Smith-Njigba was promoted to Charlotte from Double-A Birmingham today. Smith-Njigba was signed by the Chicago White Sox as a free agent on August 7 and assigned to Double-A Birmingham on August 13 from the ACL White Sox. In 16 games with the Barons this season, Njigba hit .182 (10-for-55) with three runs scored, two doubles, one home run and six RBI. He began the 2024 season with Indianapolis (Triple-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates) and hit .212 (38-for-179) with 26 runs scored, 11 doubles, two triples, two home runs, 18 RBI and six stolen bases in 54 games. He was originally drafted by the New York Yankees in the fourth round of the 2017 MLB June Amateur Draft.

