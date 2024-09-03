Clippers Drop Series Opener to Durham

September 3, 2024 - International League (IL)

The Columbus Clippers lost the series opener Monday against the Durham Bulls at Huntington Park, 5-1. This loss brings the Clippers record to 37-20 in the second half of the season, though they remain at the top of the 20-team International League with a magic number of 13 over 2 nd place Indianapolis.

The Clippers lone run came from a sacrifice fly by George Valera in the bottom of the 4th inning. Starter Logan Allen (3-2) took the loss, allowing three runs on six hits with two walks and six strikeouts over 5.2 innings.

The series continues Tuesday with Tansky Tuesday Dime-A-Dog night. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:15 PM, and tickets are available at ClippersBaseball.com.

