Bowens, Davis Homer In Series Opening Loss

September 3, 2024 - International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







NORFOLK, VA --- The Norfolk Tides (60-73, 23-34) fell to the Charlotte Knights (60-69, 27-28), 4-2, on Tuesday night at Harbor Park. Norfolk's two runs came on solo home runs, but the Tides couldn't string together any further offense in the series opening loss.

Charlotte scored right off the bat in the first inning with two runs. The scoring broke open on Oscar Colas hitting a sacrifice fly. Bryan Ramos followed him with an RBI double to make it 2-0.

J.D. Davis led off the bottom of the second inning for Norfolk and crushed his third home run of the season over the right field wall. The hit snapped an 0-for-30 stretch for him.

The Knights got that run back in the fourth inning when Rafael Ortega knocked an RBI single. Norfolk would get there second home run of the night in the bottom-half of the inning when TT Bowens marked his first career Triple-A homer.

The scoring was capped in the fifth inning when Yoan Moncada lasered a solo home run over the right field wall. Moncada was playing for Charlotte after being assigned on Major League Rehab by the Chicago White Sox. The bullpens for both teams would shut it down from there, as the Tides lost the series opener, 2-1.

