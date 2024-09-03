Three-Run Second Not Enough as Redbirds Fall to Storm Chasers

September 3, 2024 - International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds began a six-game homestand with a 13-3 loss to the Omaha Storm Chasers (Triple-A, Kansas City Royals) on Tuesday night at AutoZone Park.

Memphis jumped out to an early 3-0 lead thanks to a three-run second inning. The Redbirds grabbed the lead on a catcher Gavin Collins RBI double. A Nick Dunn sacrifice fly later, center fielder Mike Antico added an RBI double of his own to cap the lead.

Memphis recorded just two hits and three baserunners in the final seven frames. Collins went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored. Left fielder Alfonso Rivas went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and a run scored.

Starting pitcher Zack Thompson (3-5) allowed five runs on six hits, walked five and struck out a professional career-high-tying 10 batters in the loss. The left-handed pitcher exited with the bases loaded and two outs in the fourth inning and two of those runners scored. Right-handed reliever Andre Granillo added 1.1 innings of scoreless relief and struck out two.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to continue a six-game homestand against the Omaha Storm Chasers (Triple-A, Kansas City Royals) on Wednesday, September 3 with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.

For more information on the Redbirds 2024 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.