Roller's Homers Help Brewskis Roll Stripers

September 3, 2024 - International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







NASHVILLE - In a game that was close midway through, the Nashville Brewskis (70-61, 32-24) came through with an eight-run burst, scoring five in the sixth and three in the seventh, to run away with a 13-4 victory over the Gwinnett Stripers (66-67, 31-27) on Tuesday night at First Horizon Park.

Tied at 4-4 through five, Nashville piled on in the sixth, making the most of some free passes. With Braves rehabbing pitcher Huascar Ynoa (1-2) taking over for Ian Anderson, it was a one-out walk to Chris Roller that was the deciding run. Isaac Collins brought home Roller on an RBI triple to the deepest part of the park in right center, making it 5-4. Collins came home on a Christian Arroyo RBI fielder's choice, and a bases-loaded walk worked by Wes Clarke brought home Vinny Capra. Two more Nashville baserunners scored in the frame, making it 9-4. The Brewskis managed five runs on just two hits but drew four free passes in the big inning.

Roller helped get his team in a spot to go ahead, blasting a game-tying two-run homer to left off Anderson in the fourth. Following a three-run seventh inning, the center fielder added a monster shot over the Coors Light Home Run Porch to make it a 13-run night for Nashville. Carlos Rodriguez came up clutch on multiple run-scoring hits as well, adding a two-run single in the first and another one in the seventh.

The Nashville bullpen was spectacular once again, getting back to a successful night on the home mound. After Chad Patrick was chased by Gwinnett after three innings, Easton McGee (1-2) bounced back following a rough outing last Tuesday. The right-hander retired all nine batters faced while striking out a pair in the middle innings to get the win. Enoli Paredes struck out two in a 1-2-3 seventh, and Tyler Jay and Jacob Misiorowski combined to put away Gwinnett over the final two innings in the blowout victory.

Eight out of nine Sonds hitters reached base in the victory. The home side earned a season-high 13 walks, including five off Anderson and three off Ynoa. The top three hitters in the lineup combined to score eight runs, with Vinny Capra reaching in five of six plate appearances (2 H, 3 BB).

The Sounds continue their series against the Braves affiliate tomorrow night at First Horizon Park. Right-hander Carlos Rodriguez (8-8, 4.43) will get the start for Nashville and face off against southpaw Dylan Dodd (2-7,5.38) of Gwinnett. The first pitch is at 6:35 p.m. central in Hit City.

Post-Game Notes

Chris Roller (2-for-4, 3 R, 2 HR, 3 RBI, BB, K) had his second multi-homer game as a Sound and the first this season. Including last season, Roller is batting .373 (22-for-59) with five home runs, 23 RBI and 15 runs scored in September games with the Sounds.

Enoli Paredes (1.0 IP, 0 H, 2 K) worked a scoreless seventh inning on MLB rehab assignment. Though he has also appeared at High-A Wisconsin, Paredes has yet to allow a run in Nashville since being placed Milwaukee's injured list.

The last time the Sounds had 13 walks was on September 12, 2023 at Charlotte (W 5-3)...the single-game franchise record is 14 set on June 3, 2021 at Charlotte.

