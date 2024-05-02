SWB Game Notes - May 2

May 2, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (19-9) @ Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (16-13)

Game 29 | Road Game 18 | Thursday, May 2, 2024 | First Pitch 7:05 PM

LHP Tanner Tully (0-2, 6.17) vs RHP Darren McCaughan (1-2, 6.14)

STILL IN FRONT: With an important win last night, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre have sole possession of first place in the International League. The team has a three-game advantage over Buffalo and Omaha and have the highest run differential (+42) in the league. The RailRiders are also the only team in the IL to have reached 19 wins.

PITCHING ON TOP- The RailRiders pitching staff has the lowest earned run average in all of Triple-A baseball with a 3.50. They have also allowed the least amount of runs with 111 this summer. They are also lead in saves with ten total.

SHUTOUT CITY- The RailRiders shutout their opponent for the second time this season last night. With a 5-0 victory, SWB is 2-0 in shutout contests. Their first was 3-0 win at Norfolk on April 13.

CLAYTON'S CRUSHING: Clayton Beeter has lowered his ERA to 2.74 in five starts this season. He has been electric on the road going 3-0 with a 1.15 earned run average. Last night Beeter recorded his longest outing of the season with five and two thirds innings on 89 pitches. He walked four and struck out a season-high nine batters.

RUNNING ON YOU- The RailRiders have recorded the most steals in the International League with 47 on the season, getting caught just 10 times. After slowing down the run game last week, they were off and moving yesterday taking four free bases. Caleb Durbin leads the league with 13, while teammate Brandon Lockridge follows with a dozen. Ten RailRiders have at least one on the season. The team is third overall in Triple-A baseball.

MORRIS'S MOVES - Cody Morris has made six appearances this season with each outing being at least 30 pitches of work or more. He has allowed just two runs in one appearance. Morris has tossed 12.2 frames, including one as a spot starter. Morris has struck out 15 batters.

THE TORRENS TOUR - Luis Torrens has played in four different positions for the RailRiders this season including first, second, third, and his primary position of catcher. He launched his second homer yesterday to help drive in four runs.

ART'S ARRIVAL- Art Warren has not pitched in a game since 2022 after having UCL surgery. The righty began his rehab assignment with Tampa throwing one inning in four separate games. He allowed three earned runs and struck out six. Warren, 31, was activated by SWB on April 30 and made his first appearance last night. He entered in the bottom of the sixth inning with two runners on and two outs. Warren got Will Banfield to end the inning and keep Jacksonville off the board. His first two offerings were sliders that landed for balls and then a pair of fastballs that hit for strikes.

